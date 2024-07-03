iifl-logo-icon 1
Garnet International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

174.2
(2.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.62

49.13

33.39

10.04

13.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.62

49.13

33.39

10.04

13.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

33.62

49.13

33.39

10.04

13.96

Total Expenditure

31.55

45.32

33.77

12.29

22.74

PBIDT

2.07

3.81

-0.38

-2.26

-8.77

Interest

2.32

0.33

0.16

0.18

0.09

PBDT

-0.25

3.48

-0.54

-2.43

-8.87

Depreciation

0.71

0.72

0.61

0.62

0.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.12

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.96

2.76

-1.15

-3.05

-9.6

Minority Interest After NP

0.17

0.3

0.43

0

0.26

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.14

2.46

-1.58

-3.05

-9.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.14

2.46

-1.58

-3.05

-9.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.49

1.41

-0.58

-1.55

-4.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.64

19.63

19.64

19.64

19.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.15

7.75

-1.13

-22.5

-62.82

PBDTM(%)

-0.74

7.08

-1.61

-24.2

-63.53

PATM(%)

-2.85

5.61

-3.44

-30.37

-68.76

