Garnet International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.62
49.13
33.39
10.04
13.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.62
49.13
33.39
10.04
13.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
33.62
49.13
33.39
10.04
13.96
Total Expenditure
31.55
45.32
33.77
12.29
22.74
PBIDT
2.07
3.81
-0.38
-2.26
-8.77
Interest
2.32
0.33
0.16
0.18
0.09
PBDT
-0.25
3.48
-0.54
-2.43
-8.87
Depreciation
0.71
0.72
0.61
0.62
0.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.12
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.96
2.76
-1.15
-3.05
-9.6
Minority Interest After NP
0.17
0.3
0.43
0
0.26
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.14
2.46
-1.58
-3.05
-9.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.14
2.46
-1.58
-3.05
-9.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.49
1.41
-0.58
-1.55
-4.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.64
19.63
19.64
19.64
19.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.15
7.75
-1.13
-22.5
-62.82
PBDTM(%)
-0.74
7.08
-1.61
-24.2
-63.53
PATM(%)
-2.85
5.61
-3.44
-30.37
-68.76
