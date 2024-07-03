iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garnet International Ltd Quarterly Results

169.3
(0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.46

2.64

19.67

12.26

12.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.46

2.64

19.67

12.26

12.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.67

0.71

0.82

0

0

Total Income

2.13

3.35

20.5

12.26

12.63

Total Expenditure

1.57

2.58

25.48

9.5

14.22

PBIDT

0.56

0.77

-4.98

2.77

-1.59

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.76

1.32

PBDT

0.56

0.77

-4.99

2

-2.91

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.25

0.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.56

0.77

-5.02

1.76

-3.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.16

-0.12

-0.39

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.56

0.77

-4.86

1.87

-2.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-5.42

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.56

0.77

0.56

1.87

-2.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.29

0.39

-2.26

0.9

-1.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.64

19.64

19.64

19.64

19.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.35

29.16

-25.31

22.59

-12.58

PBDTM(%)

38.35

29.16

-25.36

16.31

-23.04

PATM(%)

38.35

29.16

-25.52

14.35

-24.94

Garnet Intl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garnet International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.