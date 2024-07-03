Garnet International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.46
2.64
19.67
12.26
12.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.46
2.64
19.67
12.26
12.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.67
0.71
0.82
0
0
Total Income
2.13
3.35
20.5
12.26
12.63
Total Expenditure
1.57
2.58
25.48
9.5
14.22
PBIDT
0.56
0.77
-4.98
2.77
-1.59
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.76
1.32
PBDT
0.56
0.77
-4.99
2
-2.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.25
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.56
0.77
-5.02
1.76
-3.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.16
-0.12
-0.39
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.56
0.77
-4.86
1.87
-2.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.42
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.56
0.77
0.56
1.87
-2.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.29
0.39
-2.26
0.9
-1.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.64
19.64
19.64
19.64
19.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.35
29.16
-25.31
22.59
-12.58
PBDTM(%)
38.35
29.16
-25.36
16.31
-23.04
PATM(%)
38.35
29.16
-25.52
14.35
-24.94
