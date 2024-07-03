iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garnet International Ltd Share Price

166.5
(-1.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open167.25
  • Day's High172.75
  • 52 Wk High179.75
  • Prev. Close168.95
  • Day's Low166.1
  • 52 Wk Low 44.1
  • Turnover (lac)29.47
  • P/E392.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.76
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)326.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Garnet International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

167.25

Prev. Close

168.95

Turnover(Lac.)

29.47

Day's High

172.75

Day's Low

166.1

52 Week's High

179.75

52 Week's Low

44.1

Book Value

12.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

326.92

P/E

392.91

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Garnet International Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Garnet International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Garnet International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.22%

Non-Promoter- 50.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Garnet International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.64

19.64

19.64

19.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

6.92

5.06

7.88

Net Worth

25.15

26.56

24.7

27.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.2

8.76

-1.83

0.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20.33

59.33

43.74

17.78

17.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20.33

59.33

43.74

17.78

17.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0

0.1

0

0.01

View Annually Results

Garnet International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garnet International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Suresh Gaggar

Managing Director

Ramakant Gaggar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandhya Lotlikar

Executive Director

Navratan Gaggar

Independent Director

Suresh Kumar Gaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shipra Rathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garnet International Ltd

Summary

Garnet International Limited (formerly known Gslot Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is having businesses spread across two verticals - investments and textiles. Presently, it is engaged in Investment in securities. It has ventured into real estate development and construction besides investments in the share market from where it derives revenue from the sale of securities and dividends.In 2010, the Company undertook activities pertaining to construction and/or dealing in real estate. In September 2010, the Company invested in 51% equity shares of paid up equity capital of Sukartik Clothing Pvt. Ltd.The Companys history of investments includes public equities, primarily in the small cap and mid cap space as well as private equity investments. Nestled in Ludhiana in the State of Punjab, the Companys subsidiary, Sukartik Clothing marks the groups foray into the vibrant textiles & garments landscape of India. Apart from this, it established the textile arm, Sukartik Clothing, runs a modern, vertically integrated facility in Ludhiana which manufactures seamless & knitted garments for domestic as well as export markets. Sukartik Clothings modern manufacturing facility is vertically integrated with all key processes - seamless knitting, garment dyeing, stitching and boarding, all under one roof. The plant set up over 35,000 sq. ft. is fitted with best in class imported machines and is ISO certified 9001:2008 and 14001:2004.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garnet International Ltd share price today?

The Garnet International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹166.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garnet International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garnet International Ltd is ₹326.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garnet International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garnet International Ltd is 392.91 and 13.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garnet International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garnet International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garnet International Ltd is ₹44.1 and ₹179.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garnet International Ltd?

Garnet International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.21%, 3 Years at 11.54%, 1 Year at 147.00%, 6 Month at 115.66%, 3 Month at 41.97% and 1 Month at 41.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garnet International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garnet International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 50.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Garnet International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.