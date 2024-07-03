Summary

Garnet International Limited (formerly known Gslot Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is having businesses spread across two verticals - investments and textiles. Presently, it is engaged in Investment in securities. It has ventured into real estate development and construction besides investments in the share market from where it derives revenue from the sale of securities and dividends.In 2010, the Company undertook activities pertaining to construction and/or dealing in real estate. In September 2010, the Company invested in 51% equity shares of paid up equity capital of Sukartik Clothing Pvt. Ltd.The Companys history of investments includes public equities, primarily in the small cap and mid cap space as well as private equity investments. Nestled in Ludhiana in the State of Punjab, the Companys subsidiary, Sukartik Clothing marks the groups foray into the vibrant textiles & garments landscape of India. Apart from this, it established the textile arm, Sukartik Clothing, runs a modern, vertically integrated facility in Ludhiana which manufactures seamless & knitted garments for domestic as well as export markets. Sukartik Clothings modern manufacturing facility is vertically integrated with all key processes - seamless knitting, garment dyeing, stitching and boarding, all under one roof. The plant set up over 35,000 sq. ft. is fitted with best in class imported machines and is ISO certified 9001:2008 and 14001:2004.

