SectorFinance
Open₹167.25
Prev. Close₹168.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.47
Day's High₹172.75
Day's Low₹166.1
52 Week's High₹179.75
52 Week's Low₹44.1
Book Value₹12.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)326.92
P/E392.91
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.64
19.64
19.64
19.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
6.92
5.06
7.88
Net Worth
25.15
26.56
24.7
27.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.2
8.76
-1.83
0.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20.33
59.33
43.74
17.78
17.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20.33
59.33
43.74
17.78
17.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0
0.1
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Suresh Gaggar
Managing Director
Ramakant Gaggar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandhya Lotlikar
Executive Director
Navratan Gaggar
Independent Director
Suresh Kumar Gaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shipra Rathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Garnet International Limited (formerly known Gslot Entertainment Limited) was incorporated in 1992. The Company is having businesses spread across two verticals - investments and textiles. Presently, it is engaged in Investment in securities. It has ventured into real estate development and construction besides investments in the share market from where it derives revenue from the sale of securities and dividends.In 2010, the Company undertook activities pertaining to construction and/or dealing in real estate. In September 2010, the Company invested in 51% equity shares of paid up equity capital of Sukartik Clothing Pvt. Ltd.The Companys history of investments includes public equities, primarily in the small cap and mid cap space as well as private equity investments. Nestled in Ludhiana in the State of Punjab, the Companys subsidiary, Sukartik Clothing marks the groups foray into the vibrant textiles & garments landscape of India. Apart from this, it established the textile arm, Sukartik Clothing, runs a modern, vertically integrated facility in Ludhiana which manufactures seamless & knitted garments for domestic as well as export markets. Sukartik Clothings modern manufacturing facility is vertically integrated with all key processes - seamless knitting, garment dyeing, stitching and boarding, all under one roof. The plant set up over 35,000 sq. ft. is fitted with best in class imported machines and is ISO certified 9001:2008 and 14001:2004.
The Garnet International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹166.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garnet International Ltd is ₹326.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garnet International Ltd is 392.91 and 13.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garnet International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garnet International Ltd is ₹44.1 and ₹179.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garnet International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.21%, 3 Years at 11.54%, 1 Year at 147.00%, 6 Month at 115.66%, 3 Month at 41.97% and 1 Month at 41.14%.
