Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve : (1) the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants, through Preferential Issue, Private Placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors as on that date. 2. To conduct any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for Qtr. & Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors as on that date. 2. To approve the draft notice of 42nd AGM along with board report and allied matters. 3. To consider and fix record date and/or book closure date for the purpose of AGM. 4. To conduct any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 03rd July 2024, has taken the note of communication received from BSE for non-compliance of provisions under Reg. 3(5) and/or Reg. 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 with respect to SDD software. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company considered and placed its concern on the above non-compliance & took note of the same

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Year Ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024