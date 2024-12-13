|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Preferential Issue of shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve : (1) the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including Equity Shares, Convertible or Non-Convertible Securities of any description or Warrants, through Preferential Issue, Private Placements or any other methods or combination thereof as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 13, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors as on that date. 2. To conduct any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for Qtr. & Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors as on that date. 2. To approve the draft notice of 42nd AGM along with board report and allied matters. 3. To consider and fix record date and/or book closure date for the purpose of AGM. 4. To conduct any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 03rd July 2024, has taken the note of communication received from BSE for non-compliance of provisions under Reg. 3(5) and/or Reg. 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 with respect to SDD software. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company considered and placed its concern on the above non-compliance & took note of the same
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To discuss any other matter with permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Year Ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Mar 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 - Appointment of Independent Director.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|GARNET INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 25th January 2024 to consider the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of Auditors as on that date. 2. To conduct any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, the 25th January 2024, the Board has transacted the following business: 1. Financial Results. Approved & adopted the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023 for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024, together with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors. Copy of the said Results along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors, pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed with this letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
