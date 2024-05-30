To The Board of Directors Garnet International Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Garnet International Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. As mentioned in Note No. 33 to the Statement, the Company had granted interest free unsecured loan to its associate company, yearend balance of such loan is NIL, Company has not made interest provision nor received any Interest on the said loan (parties covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013), which is in non- compliance of provisions of Section 186(7) of the Act.

2. As mentioned in Note No. 42 to the Statement, the Company has neither paid nor provided interest on few of its borrowings during the financial year. Had such interest been recognized, the finance cost and interest liability for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been further increased to that extent. Consequently, the reported Loss after Other Comprehensive Income by the Company for the year would have been further increased to that extent.

3. As mentioned in Note No. 43 to the Statement, the Company has granted interest free unsecured Inter-Corporate loan (parties covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013) of Rs. 12,00,000/-, year end balance of such loan is Nil, which is in non- compliance of provisions of Section 186(7) of the Act.

In respect of the matters specified above, from the available information we are unable to express our opinion as to the extent of their effect on the profit for the year ended and net assets as at 31.03.2024.

Emphasis of Matter

1. Few balances of Trade Receivables, Deposits, Loans and Advances, Advance received from customers and Trade payable are subject to confirmation from the respective parties and consequential reconciliation/adjustment. The Consequential impact thereof on the account is not ascertainable.

2. As mentioned in Note No. 31, trade receivables include amount of Rs. 228.71 Lakhs from two parties which are under NCLT. No provision is made on this amount as of current date, as the company is waiting for the final order on the same.

Our report is unmodified in respect of these matters.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report (including annexures) and Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive loss of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards, prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3Xi) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors. iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure ‘B.

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we further report that:

i. The Company has no pending litigation which may impact its financial position;.

ii. The Company did not have any Long-Term Contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The Company has not paid any dividend during the year. b) The Board of Directors of the Company has neither proposed nor paid any dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. Further, as required by Non Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions,2016, we further state that we have submitted a separate report to the Board of Directors of the Company on the matters specified in said directions as under:-

a) The company applied for registration as provided in section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India. b) The Company is entitled to continue to hold the Certificate of Registration in terms of its asset/income pattern as on 31st March, 2024.

c) The Board of Directors of the company has passed a resolution for non - acceptance of any public deposits.

d) The company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under reference.

e) The company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, assets classification and provisioning of bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial (Non-Deposit Accepting or Holding) Companies Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2007.

f) The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year under reference.

g) The Company has requisite Net Owned Fund as required by Master direction -Non Banking Financial Company - Non systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Direction, 2016

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph of Report on other legal and regulatory requirement of even date to the members of Garnet International Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that: i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) As explained to us, these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipments during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under

ii. a) The inventory of the company comprises equity shares, which are in dematerialized form, and which have been verified by the management with reference to holding statement from depository participant. In our opinion, the procedure of verification of inventory followed by the management is satisfactory. Further, the company is maintaining proper records of its inventory and no discrepancies were noticed on verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores , in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provision of paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantees (letter of comfort) and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to one of its associate company (year end balance is NIL)

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no stipulated repayment schedule so the balance outstanding cannot be called as overdue.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loan to any director in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees and being a Non-banking financial company, its investments are exempted under section 186(11) (b), hence the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company and hence clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, ‘Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India; According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Goods and Service Tax , Customs Duty and Excise Duty which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

viii. There are no amounts in the nature of undisclosed transactions or amounts surrendered as income in assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer and term loans during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, there have been no instances of fraud on the Company by its customers. No fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

Hence reporting under clause 3(xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors (including Secretarial Auditor) in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and as per information and explanations provided to us by management all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Accounting Standard (AS) 18, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have taken into consideration, the reports of the Internal Auditors received by the company during the year and provided to us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or person connected with them. Accordingly provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained the requisite registration as a non-banking financial institution under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash loss in the current financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company, hence reporting under clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Garnet International Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for laying down and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

In view of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.