Garware Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.89
-7.78
-8.37
-7.96
Net Worth
-2.08
-1.97
-2.56
-2.15
Minority Interest
Debt
5.39
5.96
11.99
12.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
3.31
3.99
9.44
10.27
Fixed Assets
11.84
12.28
13.53
10.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.07
0
0.21
Networking Capital
-8.92
-8.59
-4.24
-0.42
Inventories
0.87
0.89
1.03
1.05
Inventory Days
46.36
Sundry Debtors
1.27
1.47
1.68
1.47
Debtor Days
64.91
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.38
0.55
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-2.25
-2.07
-2.27
-1.72
Creditor Days
75.95
Other Current Liabilities
-8.96
-9.26
-5.23
-1.73
Cash
0.22
0.24
0.13
0.04
Total Assets
3.31
4
9.42
10.27
