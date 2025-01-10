iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

30.65
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.89

-7.78

-8.37

-7.96

Net Worth

-2.08

-1.97

-2.56

-2.15

Minority Interest

Debt

5.39

5.96

11.99

12.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

3.31

3.99

9.44

10.27

Fixed Assets

11.84

12.28

13.53

10.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.07

0

0.21

Networking Capital

-8.92

-8.59

-4.24

-0.42

Inventories

0.87

0.89

1.03

1.05

Inventory Days

46.36

Sundry Debtors

1.27

1.47

1.68

1.47

Debtor Days

64.91

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.38

0.55

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-2.25

-2.07

-2.27

-1.72

Creditor Days

75.95

Other Current Liabilities

-8.96

-9.26

-5.23

-1.73

Cash

0.22

0.24

0.13

0.04

Total Assets

3.31

4

9.42

10.27

