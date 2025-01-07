Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.26
9.11
9.6
8.53
yoy growth (%)
-9.3
-5.08
12.49
8.02
Raw materials
-3.76
-4.69
-5.19
-4.34
As % of sales
45.56
51.49
54.1
50.92
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.89
-1.56
-1.54
As % of sales
17.73
20.75
16.29
18.14
Other costs
-1.97
-2.23
-2.34
-2.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.87
24.55
24.44
26
Operating profit
1.06
0.29
0.49
0.42
OPM
12.82
3.2
5.15
4.92
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.08
-0.09
-0.15
Other income
0
0
0
0.28
Profit before tax
0.6
0.18
0.38
0.52
Taxes
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
-0.05
Tax rate
-4.21
-40.01
-10.48
-10.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.58
0.11
0.34
0.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.58
0.11
0.34
0.46
yoy growth (%)
427.89
-67.94
-26.48
181.47
NPM
7.05
1.21
3.58
5.49
