Garware Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.05
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.26

9.11

9.6

8.53

yoy growth (%)

-9.3

-5.08

12.49

8.02

Raw materials

-3.76

-4.69

-5.19

-4.34

As % of sales

45.56

51.49

54.1

50.92

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.89

-1.56

-1.54

As % of sales

17.73

20.75

16.29

18.14

Other costs

-1.97

-2.23

-2.34

-2.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.87

24.55

24.44

26

Operating profit

1.06

0.29

0.49

0.42

OPM

12.82

3.2

5.15

4.92

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.08

-0.09

-0.15

Other income

0

0

0

0.28

Profit before tax

0.6

0.18

0.38

0.52

Taxes

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

-0.05

Tax rate

-4.21

-40.01

-10.48

-10.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.58

0.11

0.34

0.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.58

0.11

0.34

0.46

yoy growth (%)

427.89

-67.94

-26.48

181.47

NPM

7.05

1.21

3.58

5.49

