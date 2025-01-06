iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.66
(0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Synthetics Ltd

Garware Synth FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

0.18

0.38

0.52

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

-0.1

1.11

1.63

0.42

Other operating items

Operating

0.46

1.19

1.95

0.86

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.09

0

Free cash flow

0.47

1.19

2.05

0.86

Equity raised

-17.09

-15.94

-15.25

-16.18

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

25.33

23.07

14.58

8.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.7

8.32

1.37

-6.67

Garware Synth : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.