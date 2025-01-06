Garware Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
0.18
0.38
0.52
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
-0.1
1.11
1.63
0.42
Other operating items
Operating
0.46
1.19
1.95
0.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.09
0
Free cash flow
0.47
1.19
2.05
0.86
Equity raised
-17.09
-15.94
-15.25
-16.18
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.33
23.07
14.58
8.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.7
8.32
1.37
-6.67
