Garware Synthetics Ltd Share Price

30.66
(0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.65
  • Day's High30.66
  • 52 Wk High40.03
  • Prev. Close30.64
  • Day's Low30.65
  • 52 Wk Low 13.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Garware Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

30.65

Prev. Close

30.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

30.66

Day's Low

30.65

52 Week's High

40.03

52 Week's Low

13.4

Book Value

-3.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Garware Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Garware Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Garware Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garware Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.81

5.81

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.89

-7.78

-8.37

-7.96

Net Worth

-2.08

-1.97

-2.56

-2.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.26

9.11

9.6

8.53

yoy growth (%)

-9.3

-5.08

12.49

8.02

Raw materials

-3.76

-4.69

-5.19

-4.34

As % of sales

45.56

51.49

54.1

50.92

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.89

-1.56

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.6

0.18

0.38

0.52

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.07

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

-0.1

1.11

1.63

0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.3

-5.08

12.49

8.02

Op profit growth

263.02

-40.96

17.7

363.29

EBIT growth

285.86

-43.25

-30.57

88.19

Net profit growth

427.89

-67.94

-26.48

181.47

No Record Found

Garware Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Garware Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Sunder Kocha Moolya

Independent Director

Shilpa Parab

Independent Director

Sandip Pawar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Shah

Executive Director

Deepak Pandurang Kamble

Independent Director

Harish Koraga Shriyan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garware Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Garware Synthetics Ltd., incorporated in September 1969 by its Founder Leader, Shri B.D. Garware, became pioneer in India in the manufacturer of Nylon Monofilaments, Bristles, Fishing Line & PP Bristles. Sold under GRAFLON brand, these products enjoy the reputation of being to International Standards.The Company manufactures wide range of bristles made from Nylon 6, 66,610, PBT, Polypropylene, which finds extensive application in various Brush Industries. It has recently developed nylon sutures, which was currently imported into India. These sutures are used mainly for medical purpose. Garflon has perfected its product by a continuous technological renewal to maintain competitive level of Manufacturer. Garflon bristles are flexible, strong and adaptable. They respond excellently to quality standards required by companies producing tooth-brush, shaving brush, paint brush, industrial and household brushes.
Company FAQs

What is the Garware Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Garware Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd is ₹17.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garware Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garware Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -9.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garware Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Synthetics Ltd is ₹13.4 and ₹40.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garware Synthetics Ltd?

Garware Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.31%, 3 Years at 30.39%, 1 Year at 75.09%, 6 Month at 58.43%, 3 Month at 0.69% and 1 Month at -7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garware Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garware Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.78 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 54.21 %

