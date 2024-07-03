Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹30.65
Prev. Close₹30.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹30.66
Day's Low₹30.65
52 Week's High₹40.03
52 Week's Low₹13.4
Book Value₹-3.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.81
5.81
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.89
-7.78
-8.37
-7.96
Net Worth
-2.08
-1.97
-2.56
-2.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.26
9.11
9.6
8.53
yoy growth (%)
-9.3
-5.08
12.49
8.02
Raw materials
-3.76
-4.69
-5.19
-4.34
As % of sales
45.56
51.49
54.1
50.92
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.89
-1.56
-1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.6
0.18
0.38
0.52
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.07
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
-0.1
1.11
1.63
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.3
-5.08
12.49
8.02
Op profit growth
263.02
-40.96
17.7
363.29
EBIT growth
285.86
-43.25
-30.57
88.19
Net profit growth
427.89
-67.94
-26.48
181.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Sunder Kocha Moolya
Independent Director
Shilpa Parab
Independent Director
Sandip Pawar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Shah
Executive Director
Deepak Pandurang Kamble
Independent Director
Harish Koraga Shriyan
Reports by Garware Synthetics Ltd
Summary
Garware Synthetics Ltd., incorporated in September 1969 by its Founder Leader, Shri B.D. Garware, became pioneer in India in the manufacturer of Nylon Monofilaments, Bristles, Fishing Line & PP Bristles. Sold under GRAFLON brand, these products enjoy the reputation of being to International Standards.The Company manufactures wide range of bristles made from Nylon 6, 66,610, PBT, Polypropylene, which finds extensive application in various Brush Industries. It has recently developed nylon sutures, which was currently imported into India. These sutures are used mainly for medical purpose. Garflon has perfected its product by a continuous technological renewal to maintain competitive level of Manufacturer. Garflon bristles are flexible, strong and adaptable. They respond excellently to quality standards required by companies producing tooth-brush, shaving brush, paint brush, industrial and household brushes.
Read More
The Garware Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Synthetics Ltd is ₹17.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garware Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -9.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Synthetics Ltd is ₹13.4 and ₹40.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garware Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.31%, 3 Years at 30.39%, 1 Year at 75.09%, 6 Month at 58.43%, 3 Month at 0.69% and 1 Month at -7.01%.
