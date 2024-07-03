iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Synthetics Ltd Company Summary

28.66
(-1.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:57:00 AM

Garware Synthetics Ltd Summary

Garware Synthetics Ltd., incorporated in September 1969 by its Founder Leader, Shri B.D. Garware, became pioneer in India in the manufacturer of Nylon Monofilaments, Bristles, Fishing Line & PP Bristles. Sold under GRAFLON brand, these products enjoy the reputation of being to International Standards.The Company manufactures wide range of bristles made from Nylon 6, 66,610, PBT, Polypropylene, which finds extensive application in various Brush Industries. It has recently developed nylon sutures, which was currently imported into India. These sutures are used mainly for medical purpose. Garflon has perfected its product by a continuous technological renewal to maintain competitive level of Manufacturer. Garflon bristles are flexible, strong and adaptable. They respond excellently to quality standards required by companies producing tooth-brush, shaving brush, paint brush, industrial and household brushes.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.