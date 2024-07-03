Garware Synthetics Ltd Summary

Garware Synthetics Ltd., incorporated in September 1969 by its Founder Leader, Shri B.D. Garware, became pioneer in India in the manufacturer of Nylon Monofilaments, Bristles, Fishing Line & PP Bristles. Sold under GRAFLON brand, these products enjoy the reputation of being to International Standards.The Company manufactures wide range of bristles made from Nylon 6, 66,610, PBT, Polypropylene, which finds extensive application in various Brush Industries. It has recently developed nylon sutures, which was currently imported into India. These sutures are used mainly for medical purpose. Garflon has perfected its product by a continuous technological renewal to maintain competitive level of Manufacturer. Garflon bristles are flexible, strong and adaptable. They respond excellently to quality standards required by companies producing tooth-brush, shaving brush, paint brush, industrial and household brushes.