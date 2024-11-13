iifl-logo-icon 1
Garware Synthetics Ltd Board Meeting

33.83
(5.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:42:00 AM

Garware Synth CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting & intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, read with its amendments: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. i.e. Wednesday, 18th December, 2024 transacted following business: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Ms. Ujwala Somnath Tate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a term of 5 years with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders. The details of the Director as required in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed in Annexure- I. 2. Other routine Business. The Meeting had commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting along with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th September,2024
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th August, 2024: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Harish Koraga Shriyan (DIN: 10760177) as an Additional Director, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years; 2. Other routine business. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Harish Koraga Shriyan (DIN: 10760177) as an Additional Director, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years.
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. The Board of directors in the meeting held today has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Other routine Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. S.G & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of Mr. Sunder Moolya (DIN: 02926064) Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 5 years from 29th May 2024 to 29th May 2029 and payment of remuneration for period of 3 years from 29th May 2024 to 29th May 2027 subject to Members approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 30.05.2024 along with Audit Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th May,2024 Intimation of resignation of Mr. Santosh Borkar, Executive Director of the Company
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. The Company has in its meeting held today considered and approved the following: The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. The Company has received Letter from Calcutta Stock Exchange for appointment of Valuer for compulsory Delisting of Shares of the Company from Calcutta Stock Exchange. the Company has obtained its Approval from Shareholders of the Company by way of Special Resolution for Delisting of its Shares from Chennai, Calcutta, Ahmedabad and Delhi Stock Exchange at their Meeting held on 30.03.2000 and accordingly necessary applications were made to the respective Stock Exchanges and intimation by way of Form no. 23 of filing of Special Resolution was done to the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai and the reply for the same is awaited. Other routine Business with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

