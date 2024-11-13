Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting & intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, read with its amendments: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today. i.e. Wednesday, 18th December, 2024 transacted following business: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Ms. Ujwala Somnath Tate as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a term of 5 years with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders. The details of the Director as required in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed in Annexure- I. 2. Other routine Business. The Meeting had commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m.

GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report Statement of Assets and Liability and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting along with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30th August, 2024: 1. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Harish Koraga Shriyan (DIN: 10760177) as an Additional Director, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years; 2. Other routine business. Considered & Approved Appointment of Mr. Harish Koraga Shriyan (DIN: 10760177) as an Additional Director, Non-Executive, Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for a period of 5 years.

GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with permission of the Chair. The Board of directors in the meeting held today has considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and Other routine Business. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

GARWARE SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Appointment of M/s. S.G & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of Mr. Sunder Moolya (DIN: 02926064) Whole Time Director of the Company for period of 5 years from 29th May 2024 to 29th May 2029 and payment of remuneration for period of 3 years from 29th May 2024 to 29th May 2027 subject to Members approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other item with permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 30.05.2024 along with Audit Report and Statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th May,2024 Intimation of resignation of Mr. Santosh Borkar, Executive Director of the Company

