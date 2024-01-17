Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed September 05, 2024 as the Record Date for determining entitlement to Members to Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 06, 2024 till 12th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company.