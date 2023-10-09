Geekay Wires Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 31, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of 10600000 equity shares of 10 each into 53000000 equity shares of 2 each. Geekay Wires Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 23-Oct-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Geekay Wires Limited (GEEKAYWIRE) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 23, 2023. Symbol GEEKAYWIRE Company Name Geekay Wires Ltd New ISIN INE669X01024 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 23, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 18.10.2023)