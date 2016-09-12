Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.54
-0.94
0.72
0.87
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.21
0
Working capital
1.26
4.09
7.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.33
3.08
8.2
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.31
Free cash flow
-0.32
3.08
8.51
Equity raised
18.37
16.64
349.49
Investing
-1.98
0
337.5
Financing
18.48
16.34
7.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
34.54
36.07
703.01
