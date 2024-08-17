Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
80.11
68.51
128.98
86.27
1.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.11
68.51
128.98
86.27
1.69
Other Operating Income
0.11
1.56
12.87
2.62
0.02
Other Income
0
0.1
0.53
0
0
Total Income
80.22
70.17
142.38
88.89
1.71
Total Expenditure
66.2
58.96
110.12
62.05
1.48
PBIDT
14.02
11.21
32.26
26.84
0.23
Interest
0.49
0.46
1.76
1.21
0.09
PBDT
13.53
10.75
30.5
25.63
0.14
Depreciation
0.79
0.77
0.81
0.98
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.24
0.21
0.56
6.02
-0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.5
9.77
29.13
18.63
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
6.57
5.43
7.95
7.73
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.93
4.34
21.18
10.9
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.93
4.34
21.18
10.9
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.13
0.61
0.31
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
346.29
346.29
346.29
346.29
8.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
34,52,71,200
34,52,71,200
34,52,71,200
34,52,71,200
77,71,200
Public Shareholding (%)
99.71
99.71
99.71
99.71
88.41
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
10,00,000
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
98.15
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.29
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,800
10,18,800
10,18,800
10,18,800
10,18,800
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
1.85
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.01
0.29
0.29
0.29
11.59
PBIDTM(%)
17.5
16.36
25.01
31.11
13.6
PBDTM(%)
16.88
15.69
23.64
29.7
8.28
PATM(%)
15.6
14.26
22.58
21.59
7.1
