SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹0.19
Prev. Close₹0.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.19
Day's Low₹0.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
347.24
347.29
346.29
8.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.32
8.21
6.51
6
Net Worth
343.92
355.5
352.8
14.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.18
8.3
9.07
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.78
-8.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.48
-0.46
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-1.54
-0.94
0.72
0.87
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.21
0
Working capital
1.26
4.09
7.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-97.78
-8.5
Op profit growth
14.19
-200.49
-4.16
EBIT growth
140.96
-152.66
-5.72
Net profit growth
1,147.86
-281.1
-42.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
133.78
10.89
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
133.78
10.89
Other Operating Income
0.2
0
Other Income
0
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
781.05
|22.25
|2,263.48
|15.84
|0.06
|172.5
|417.54
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
560.1
|0
|2,240.66
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Duke Offshore Ltd
18.41
|0
|18.15
|-0.64
|0
|0
|6.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Jude Jeyaprakash
Director
A Srinivas
Director
T V Balachandran
Director
K Raman
Director
M Rajan
Additional Director
V Arunagiri
Director
A Roche
Summary
Incorporated in 1993, Ram Kaashyap Investment (RKIL) is in the business of investment and finance. P N Devarajan is the chairman and A Venkatramani is the managing director of the company. The company has branches in Madras, Bangalore, Cochin, Trichy, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Tanjore, Chittoor and Vijaywada. RKILs main business is hire-purchase and lease finance. It mainly caters to the consumer durables and road transport industry.In 1994-95, RKIL came out with a public issue of 25 lac shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.50 cr.
