Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Share Price

0.19
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:15:51 PM

Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

0.19

Prev. Close

0.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.19

Day's Low

0.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gemmia Oiltech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:37 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 8.72%

Institutions: 8.71%

Non-Institutions: 6.41%

Custodian: 84.85%

Share Price

Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

347.24

347.29

346.29

8.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.32

8.21

6.51

6

Net Worth

343.92

355.5

352.8

14.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.18

8.3

9.07

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.78

-8.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.48

-0.46

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-1.54

-0.94

0.72

0.87

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

-0.21

0

Working capital

1.26

4.09

7.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-97.78

-8.5

Op profit growth

14.19

-200.49

-4.16

EBIT growth

140.96

-152.66

-5.72

Net profit growth

1,147.86

-281.1

-42.44

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

133.78

10.89

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

133.78

10.89

Other Operating Income

0.2

0

Other Income

0

0.1

Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

781.05

22.252,263.4815.840.06172.5417.54

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

560.1

02,240.66-0.060037.55

Duke Offshore Ltd

18.41

018.15-0.64006.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Jude Jeyaprakash

Director

A Srinivas

Director

T V Balachandran

Director

K Raman

Director

M Rajan

Additional Director

V Arunagiri

Director

A Roche

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1993, Ram Kaashyap Investment (RKIL) is in the business of investment and finance. P N Devarajan is the chairman and A Venkatramani is the managing director of the company. The company has branches in Madras, Bangalore, Cochin, Trichy, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Tanjore, Chittoor and Vijaywada. RKILs main business is hire-purchase and lease finance. It mainly caters to the consumer durables and road transport industry.In 1994-95, RKIL came out with a public issue of 25 lac shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.50 cr.
