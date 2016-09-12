iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Key Ratios

0.19
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

228.2

1,121.78

Op profit growth

88.64

1,588.28

EBIT growth

89.51

1,631.64

Net profit growth

78.02

2,991.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.84

17.13

12.4

EBIT margin

9.61

16.65

11.75

Net profit margin

11.82

21.8

8.61

RoCE

8.23

7.92

RoNW

3.44

3.82

RoA

2.53

2.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1

0.57

1.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.41

0.81

0.93

Book value per share

11.17

10.57

17.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.2

47.1

10.28

P/CEPS

12.87

32.82

11.8

P/B

1.62

2.53

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

15.42

46.72

12.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-4.24

-2.87

-2.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

124.84

125.73

Inventory days

28.14

76.22

Creditor days

-143.72

-192.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.79

-11.04

-4.03

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.41

0.5

Net debt / op. profit

1.56

6.57

5.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.44

Employee costs

-3.99

-3.57

-5.65

Other costs

-86.15

-79.28

-81.5

No Record Found

