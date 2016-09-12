Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
228.2
1,121.78
Op profit growth
88.64
1,588.28
EBIT growth
89.51
1,631.64
Net profit growth
78.02
2,991.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.84
17.13
12.4
EBIT margin
9.61
16.65
11.75
Net profit margin
11.82
21.8
8.61
RoCE
8.23
7.92
RoNW
3.44
3.82
RoA
2.53
2.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1
0.57
1.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.41
0.81
0.93
Book value per share
11.17
10.57
17.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.2
47.1
10.28
P/CEPS
12.87
32.82
11.8
P/B
1.62
2.53
0.62
EV/EBIDTA
15.42
46.72
12.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-4.24
-2.87
-2.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
124.84
125.73
Inventory days
28.14
76.22
Creditor days
-143.72
-192.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.79
-11.04
-4.03
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.41
0.5
Net debt / op. profit
1.56
6.57
5.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.44
Employee costs
-3.99
-3.57
-5.65
Other costs
-86.15
-79.28
-81.5
