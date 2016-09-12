Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.18
8.3
9.07
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.78
-8.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.48
-0.46
-0.47
As % of sales
0
264.48
5.64
5.22
Other costs
-1.13
-0.79
-6.73
-7.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
435.06
81.14
82.16
Operating profit
-1.25
-1.1
1.09
1.14
OPM
0
-599.55
13.2
12.6
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.21
-0.39
-0.31
-0.22
Other income
0
0.62
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.54
-0.94
0.72
0.87
Taxes
0.01
0.01
-0.21
0
Tax rate
-0.8
-1.86
-29.5
0.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.53
-0.92
0.51
0.88
Exceptional items
-10
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.53
-0.92
0.51
0.88
yoy growth (%)
1,147.86
-281.1
-42.44
NPM
0
-502.99
6.14
9.77
