Gemmia Oiltech India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.19
(0.00%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:15:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.18

8.3

9.07

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.78

-8.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.48

-0.46

-0.47

As % of sales

0

264.48

5.64

5.22

Other costs

-1.13

-0.79

-6.73

-7.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

435.06

81.14

82.16

Operating profit

-1.25

-1.1

1.09

1.14

OPM

0

-599.55

13.2

12.6

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.21

-0.39

-0.31

-0.22

Other income

0

0.62

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.54

-0.94

0.72

0.87

Taxes

0.01

0.01

-0.21

0

Tax rate

-0.8

-1.86

-29.5

0.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.53

-0.92

0.51

0.88

Exceptional items

-10

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.53

-0.92

0.51

0.88

yoy growth (%)

1,147.86

-281.1

-42.44

NPM

0

-502.99

6.14

9.77

