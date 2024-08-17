Incorporated in 1993, Ram Kaashyap Investment (RKIL) is in the business of investment and finance. P N Devarajan is the chairman and A Venkatramani is the managing director of the company. The company has branches in Madras, Bangalore, Cochin, Trichy, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Tanjore, Chittoor and Vijaywada. RKILs main business is hire-purchase and lease finance. It mainly caters to the consumer durables and road transport industry.In 1994-95, RKIL came out with a public issue of 25 lac shares at par, aggregating Rs 2.50 cr.
