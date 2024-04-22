EGM 14/05/2024 Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Tuesday, May 14 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024. Voting results together with the Scrutinizers report for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday, 14th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)