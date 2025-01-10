Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.49
0.47
-0.18
1.43
Net Worth
3.54
3.52
2.87
4.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.54
3.52
2.87
6.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
1.75
6.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
3.52
3.48
1.14
-0.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.53
2.22
0
0.06
Debtor Days
105.24
Other Current Assets
1.78
2.16
2.05
1.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.6
-0.61
0
-0.04
Creditor Days
70.16
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.29
-0.91
-1.54
Cash
0.01
0.04
0
0.01
Total Assets
3.55
3.52
2.89
6.04
No Record Found
