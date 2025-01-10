iifl-logo-icon 1
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

85.62
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.49

0.47

-0.18

1.43

Net Worth

3.54

3.52

2.87

4.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

1.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.54

3.52

2.87

6.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

1.75

6.35

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

3.52

3.48

1.14

-0.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.53

2.22

0

0.06

Debtor Days

105.24

Other Current Assets

1.78

2.16

2.05

1.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.6

-0.61

0

-0.04

Creditor Days

70.16

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.29

-0.91

-1.54

Cash

0.01

0.04

0

0.01

Total Assets

3.55

3.52

2.89

6.04

