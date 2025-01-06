Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.5
0.2
0.03
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.05
0.08
-0.02
0
Working capital
-0.34
0.93
-0.73
-0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-1.08
1.03
-0.79
-0.18
Capital expenditure
1.58
0.69
0.57
0.5
Free cash flow
0.49
1.73
-0.22
0.31
Equity raised
3.97
3.17
2.87
3.01
Investing
0
0
0
-0.11
Financing
0.07
2.23
1.5
1.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.54
7.14
4.15
4.72
