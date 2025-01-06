iifl-logo-icon 1
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.94
(0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Genomic Valley FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.5

0.2

0.03

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.05

0.08

-0.02

0

Working capital

-0.34

0.93

-0.73

-0.07

Other operating items

Operating

-1.08

1.03

-0.79

-0.18

Capital expenditure

1.58

0.69

0.57

0.5

Free cash flow

0.49

1.73

-0.22

0.31

Equity raised

3.97

3.17

2.87

3.01

Investing

0

0

0

-0.11

Financing

0.07

2.23

1.5

1.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.54

7.14

4.15

4.72

