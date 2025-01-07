Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.84
0.59
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-75.42
42.41
34.71
304.75
Raw materials
-0.08
0.06
-0.04
-0.09
As % of sales
39.2
8
7.61
22.13
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.17
-0.33
-0.24
As % of sales
41.22
20.85
56.46
55.95
Other costs
-0.17
-0.18
-0.11
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.92
22.16
19
45.3
Operating profit
-0.13
0.55
0.1
-0.1
OPM
-66.35
64.98
16.91
-23.38
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.17
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.01
0.07
Profit before tax
-0.5
0.2
0.03
-0.06
Taxes
-0.05
0.08
-0.02
0
Tax rate
11.4
39.01
-65.69
-1.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.55
0.28
0.01
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0.02
0
Net profit
-0.55
0.28
0.03
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-295.47
738.92
-149.71
-79.51
NPM
-268.67
33.78
5.73
-15.54
