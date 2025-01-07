iifl-logo-icon 1
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.63
(2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.84

0.59

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-75.42

42.41

34.71

304.75

Raw materials

-0.08

0.06

-0.04

-0.09

As % of sales

39.2

8

7.61

22.13

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.17

-0.33

-0.24

As % of sales

41.22

20.85

56.46

55.95

Other costs

-0.17

-0.18

-0.11

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.92

22.16

19

45.3

Operating profit

-0.13

0.55

0.1

-0.1

OPM

-66.35

64.98

16.91

-23.38

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.17

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.01

0.07

Profit before tax

-0.5

0.2

0.03

-0.06

Taxes

-0.05

0.08

-0.02

0

Tax rate

11.4

39.01

-65.69

-1.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.55

0.28

0.01

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0.02

0

Net profit

-0.55

0.28

0.03

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-295.47

738.92

-149.71

-79.51

NPM

-268.67

33.78

5.73

-15.54

