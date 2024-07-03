Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹84.9
Prev. Close₹83.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.55
Day's High₹84.9
Day's Low₹83.89
52 Week's High₹108.15
52 Week's Low₹28.36
Book Value₹12.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.92
P/E101.07
EPS0.83
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.49
0.47
-0.18
1.43
Net Worth
3.54
3.52
2.87
4.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.2
0.84
0.59
0.44
yoy growth (%)
-75.42
42.41
34.71
304.75
Raw materials
-0.08
0.06
-0.04
-0.09
As % of sales
39.2
8
7.61
22.13
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.17
-0.33
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.5
0.2
0.03
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.18
-0.17
-0.07
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.05
0.08
-0.02
0
Working capital
-0.34
0.93
-0.73
-0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.42
42.41
34.71
304.75
Op profit growth
-125.09
447.15
-197.41
-77.54
EBIT growth
-184.11
934.17
-153.38
-79.74
Net profit growth
-295.47
738.92
-149.71
-79.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Yogesh Agrawal
Director
Parul Agrawal
Independent Director
Gupta Pradeep
Additional Director
Jyoti Bansal
Additional Director
praveen Kumar Mishra
Additional Director
Ashok Kumar Khattar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in May 1994, Genomic Valley Biotech Limited is formed with the objective of conducting research in the field of Biotechnology (Plant & Animal) and also to undertake commercial production of Plant Tissue Cultured Plants of different species to feed the genetically improved plant market nationally as well as internationally. The Company is extensively involved in commercial greenhouse / poly house cultivation of crops. Presently, it is engaged in high-tech cultivation through environmental controlled Poly Houses,NFT & DFT etc,manufacturing of Tissue Cultured Improved variety of plants and organic farming using Bio-Fertilizer. Also it is involved in commercial Horticulture activities with Aloe vera, Tomato, Bitter Gourd, Bottle Gourd, Brinjal, Broccoli, Cabbage, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Green Chillies, Onion, Radish, Ridge/Sponge Gourd, Leafy Vegetables, Pumpkin, Banana, Guava, Papaya, and Strawberry.The Company identified a cluster of 300 marginal farmers eligible to form a Farmers Producer Company. It already started opening a training centre, imparting training to farmers and agri-entrepreneurs profitably. Separate courses have been designed for Training like the Ladies to develop kitchen gardens or small farms which can fetch them profits by growing fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, the Company is also providing Agri Farming Consultancy to farmers and other clients on case to case basis. The Company is taking up turnkey cultivation projects
Read More
The Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is ₹25.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is 101.07 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is ₹28.36 and ₹108.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.02%, 3 Years at 55.06%, 1 Year at 93.61%, 6 Month at 59.18%, 3 Month at 4.21% and 1 Month at -18.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.