Summary

Incorporated in May 1994, Genomic Valley Biotech Limited is formed with the objective of conducting research in the field of Biotechnology (Plant & Animal) and also to undertake commercial production of Plant Tissue Cultured Plants of different species to feed the genetically improved plant market nationally as well as internationally. The Company is extensively involved in commercial greenhouse / poly house cultivation of crops. Presently, it is engaged in high-tech cultivation through environmental controlled Poly Houses,NFT & DFT etc,manufacturing of Tissue Cultured Improved variety of plants and organic farming using Bio-Fertilizer. Also it is involved in commercial Horticulture activities with Aloe vera, Tomato, Bitter Gourd, Bottle Gourd, Brinjal, Broccoli, Cabbage, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Green Chillies, Onion, Radish, Ridge/Sponge Gourd, Leafy Vegetables, Pumpkin, Banana, Guava, Papaya, and Strawberry.The Company identified a cluster of 300 marginal farmers eligible to form a Farmers Producer Company. It already started opening a training centre, imparting training to farmers and agri-entrepreneurs profitably. Separate courses have been designed for Training like the Ladies to develop kitchen gardens or small farms which can fetch them profits by growing fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, the Company is also providing Agri Farming Consultancy to farmers and other clients on case to case basis. The Company is taking up turnkey cultivation projects

Read More