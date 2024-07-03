iifl-logo-icon 1
Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Share Price

84.85
(1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:00 AM

  • Open84.9
  • Day's High84.9
  • 52 Wk High108.15
  • Prev. Close83.89
  • Day's Low83.89
  • 52 Wk Low 28.36
  • Turnover (lac)1.55
  • P/E101.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.49
  • EPS0.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

84.9

Prev. Close

83.89

Turnover(Lac.)

1.55

Day's High

84.9

Day's Low

83.89

52 Week's High

108.15

52 Week's Low

28.36

Book Value

12.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.92

P/E

101.07

EPS

0.83

Divi. Yield

0

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.67%

Non-Promoter- 45.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.49

0.47

-0.18

1.43

Net Worth

3.54

3.52

2.87

4.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.2

0.84

0.59

0.44

yoy growth (%)

-75.42

42.41

34.71

304.75

Raw materials

-0.08

0.06

-0.04

-0.09

As % of sales

39.2

8

7.61

22.13

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.17

-0.33

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.5

0.2

0.03

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.18

-0.17

-0.07

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.05

0.08

-0.02

0

Working capital

-0.34

0.93

-0.73

-0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-75.42

42.41

34.71

304.75

Op profit growth

-125.09

447.15

-197.41

-77.54

EBIT growth

-184.11

934.17

-153.38

-79.74

Net profit growth

-295.47

738.92

-149.71

-79.51

No Record Found

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Yogesh Agrawal

Director

Parul Agrawal

Independent Director

Gupta Pradeep

Additional Director

Jyoti Bansal

Additional Director

praveen Kumar Mishra

Additional Director

Ashok Kumar Khattar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May 1994, Genomic Valley Biotech Limited is formed with the objective of conducting research in the field of Biotechnology (Plant & Animal) and also to undertake commercial production of Plant Tissue Cultured Plants of different species to feed the genetically improved plant market nationally as well as internationally. The Company is extensively involved in commercial greenhouse / poly house cultivation of crops. Presently, it is engaged in high-tech cultivation through environmental controlled Poly Houses,NFT & DFT etc,manufacturing of Tissue Cultured Improved variety of plants and organic farming using Bio-Fertilizer. Also it is involved in commercial Horticulture activities with Aloe vera, Tomato, Bitter Gourd, Bottle Gourd, Brinjal, Broccoli, Cabbage, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Green Chillies, Onion, Radish, Ridge/Sponge Gourd, Leafy Vegetables, Pumpkin, Banana, Guava, Papaya, and Strawberry.The Company identified a cluster of 300 marginal farmers eligible to form a Farmers Producer Company. It already started opening a training centre, imparting training to farmers and agri-entrepreneurs profitably. Separate courses have been designed for Training like the Ladies to develop kitchen gardens or small farms which can fetch them profits by growing fruits and vegetables. Apart from this, the Company is also providing Agri Farming Consultancy to farmers and other clients on case to case basis. The Company is taking up turnkey cultivation projects
Company FAQs

What is the Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹84.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is ₹25.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is 101.07 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is ₹28.36 and ₹108.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd?

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.02%, 3 Years at 55.06%, 1 Year at 93.61%, 6 Month at 59.18%, 3 Month at 4.21% and 1 Month at -18.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.33 %

