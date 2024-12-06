Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 2 Dec 2024

Inter alia, to consider the following items: a) To consider and Approve the Directors Report of the Board of Director of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24. b) To Consider and Approve the date, time, venue and mode for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. c) To consider and approve to appoint SBR & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for the ensuing Annual General Meeting. d) To consider any other business with the permission of the chair Please Find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 06/12/2024 for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith the Intimation of Board meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting Pusuant to regulation 30 of Sebi ( LODR)Regulation ,2015 held on today i.e. 07th October 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 05, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Holding of Board Meeting on 29th July 2024 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please find enclosed herewith the Un- Audited Standalone financial result for the quarter ended on June 30,2024 . To Considered and approved the standalone Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said standalone Un-audited financial results along with the Limited review report from statuary auditor is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 3 May 2024

Genomic Valley Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Boad meeting of the company will be held Thursday 09th May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024