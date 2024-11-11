Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and transact any other business item as may be considered appropriate Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation about Change in Directors of the Company

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024