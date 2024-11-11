iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and transact any other business item as may be considered appropriate Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation about Change in Directors of the Company
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

