|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and transact any other business item as may be considered appropriate Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation about Change in Directors of the Company
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Genus Prime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
