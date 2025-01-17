iifl-logo-icon 1
26.39
(-3.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.35

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-79.61

-25.18

-3.63

-5.37

EBIT growth

-79.97

5,437.34

-97.51

-50.22

Net profit growth

-79.53

5,421

-97.5

-50.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.69

-70.79

0

0

EBIT margin

-13.45

-70.78

0

0

Net profit margin

-13.75

-70.81

0

0

RoCE

-0.04

-0.18

0

-0.17

RoNW

-0.01

-0.05

0

-0.04

RoA

-0.01

-0.04

0

-0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.02

-0.11

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.1

0

-0.08

Book value per share

37.34

37.64

56.08

46.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

-392

0

0

P/CEPS

-354.51

-1,661.59

-35.22

P/B

0.21

0.06

0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-711.56

-5,975.27

-98.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

45.2

1,973.65

288.31

3,824.25

Net debt / equity

0.2

0.2

0.15

0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-343.06

-69.75

-57.65

-32.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-31.99

-37.45

0

0

Other costs

-81.7

-133.34

0

0

