Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.35
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-79.61
-25.18
-3.63
-5.37
EBIT growth
-79.97
5,437.34
-97.51
-50.22
Net profit growth
-79.53
5,421
-97.5
-50.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.69
-70.79
0
0
EBIT margin
-13.45
-70.78
0
0
Net profit margin
-13.75
-70.81
0
0
RoCE
-0.04
-0.18
0
-0.17
RoNW
-0.01
-0.05
0
-0.04
RoA
-0.01
-0.04
0
-0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.02
-0.11
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.1
0
-0.08
Book value per share
37.34
37.64
56.08
46.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
-392
0
0
P/CEPS
-354.51
-1,661.59
-35.22
P/B
0.21
0.06
0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-711.56
-5,975.27
-98.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
45.2
1,973.65
288.31
3,824.25
Net debt / equity
0.2
0.2
0.15
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-343.06
-69.75
-57.65
-32.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-31.99
-37.45
0
0
Other costs
-81.7
-133.34
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.