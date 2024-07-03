Genus Prime Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.19
0.17
0.17
0.21
0.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.19
0.17
0.17
0.21
0.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.2
0.17
0.17
0.21
0.18
Total Expenditure
2.2
0.19
0.18
0.21
0.36
PBIDT
-2
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.18
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-2
-0.02
-0.01
0
-0.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.31
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2
-0.02
-0.31
0
-0.18
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2
-0.02
-0.31
0
-0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2
-0.02
-0.31
0
-0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.34
-0.01
-0.21
0
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,052.63
-11.76
-5.88
0
-100
PBDTM(%)
-1,052.63
-11.76
-5.88
0
-100
PATM(%)
-1,052.63
-11.76
-182.35
0
-100
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.