Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.19
0.19
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0.1
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.06
-0.09
As % of sales
39.3
43.72
0
0
Other costs
-0.15
-0.27
-0.13
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
81.32
140.37
0
0
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.16
-0.19
-0.2
OPM
-20.62
-84.09
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-4.63
-1.01
-3.06
Other income
0
0
0.18
0.08
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.16
0
-0.12
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.16
0
-0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.16
0
-0.12
yoy growth (%)
-75.39
1,941.06
-93.39
-47.49
NPM
-20.67
-84.11
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.