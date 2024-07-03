iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Prime Infra Ltd Share Price

32.19
(1.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32
  • Day's High33.33
  • 52 Wk High35.07
  • Prev. Close31.77
  • Day's Low30.84
  • 52 Wk Low 13.98
  • Turnover (lac)2.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value15.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Genus Prime Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

32

Prev. Close

31.77

Turnover(Lac.)

2.05

Day's High

33.33

Day's Low

30.84

52 Week's High

35.07

52 Week's Low

13.98

Book Value

15.92

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Genus Prime Infra Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Genus Prime Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Genus Prime Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genus Prime Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

1

1

1

1

Reserves

20.8

21.72

24.4

26.67

Net Worth

24.79

25.71

28.39

30.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.19

0.19

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0.1

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.06

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.16

0

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.01

0.03

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.1

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-75.44

-16.29

-4

-11.89

EBIT growth

-75.8

1,943.05

-93.4

-47.49

Net profit growth

-75.39

1,941.06

-93.39

-47.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.23

0.22

0.22

0.24

0.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0.22

0.22

0.24

0.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Genus Prime Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genus Prime Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dharam Chand Agarwal

Independent Director

Kamal Kant Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Amit Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Simpal Agarwal

Independent Director

Udit Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jeevan Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genus Prime Infra Ltd

Summary

Genus Prime Infra Limited(formerly known as Gulshan Chemfill Ltd) was incorporated in 2000. The Company is a part of Genus Group, a well established & recognized diversified group specifically in Coal & Coke, Power Infrastructures, Electric Meters, Inverters, Electronics, and Paper & Steel etc. At present, it does not own any manufacturing facility and has entered into new business of real estate development as its main business. It operates as a subsidiary of Genus Paper Products Limited. In 2021-22, the wholly owned subsidiaries, Sansar Infrastructure Private Limited and Star Vanijya Private Limited and Sunima Trading Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company . The Investment Business Division was demerged from Genus Power Infrastructures Limited into the Company and Yajur Commodities Limited merged with the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Genus Prime Infra Ltd share price today?

The Genus Prime Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Prime Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is ₹48.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genus Prime Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is 0 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genus Prime Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Prime Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is ₹13.98 and ₹35.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genus Prime Infra Ltd?

Genus Prime Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.92%, 3 Years at 56.11%, 1 Year at 118.80%, 6 Month at 78.89%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at 30.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genus Prime Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

