SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹31.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.05
Day's High₹33.33
Day's Low₹30.84
52 Week's High₹35.07
52 Week's Low₹13.98
Book Value₹15.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
1
1
1
1
Reserves
20.8
21.72
24.4
26.67
Net Worth
24.79
25.71
28.39
30.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.19
0.19
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0.1
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.06
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.16
0
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.01
0.03
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.1
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-75.44
-16.29
-4
-11.89
EBIT growth
-75.8
1,943.05
-93.4
-47.49
Net profit growth
-75.39
1,941.06
-93.39
-47.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.24
0.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.24
0.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dharam Chand Agarwal
Independent Director
Kamal Kant Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Amit Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Simpal Agarwal
Independent Director
Udit Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jeevan Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Genus Prime Infra Ltd
Summary
Genus Prime Infra Limited(formerly known as Gulshan Chemfill Ltd) was incorporated in 2000. The Company is a part of Genus Group, a well established & recognized diversified group specifically in Coal & Coke, Power Infrastructures, Electric Meters, Inverters, Electronics, and Paper & Steel etc. At present, it does not own any manufacturing facility and has entered into new business of real estate development as its main business. It operates as a subsidiary of Genus Paper Products Limited. In 2021-22, the wholly owned subsidiaries, Sansar Infrastructure Private Limited and Star Vanijya Private Limited and Sunima Trading Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company . The Investment Business Division was demerged from Genus Power Infrastructures Limited into the Company and Yajur Commodities Limited merged with the Company.
Read More
The Genus Prime Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is ₹48.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is 0 and 1.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Prime Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Prime Infra Ltd is ₹13.98 and ₹35.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genus Prime Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 74.92%, 3 Years at 56.11%, 1 Year at 118.80%, 6 Month at 78.89%, 3 Month at 14.40% and 1 Month at 30.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.