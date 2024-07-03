Genus Prime Infra Limited(formerly known as Gulshan Chemfill Ltd) was incorporated in 2000. The Company is a part of Genus Group, a well established & recognized diversified group specifically in Coal & Coke, Power Infrastructures, Electric Meters, Inverters, Electronics, and Paper & Steel etc. At present, it does not own any manufacturing facility and has entered into new business of real estate development as its main business. It operates as a subsidiary of Genus Paper Products Limited. In 2021-22, the wholly owned subsidiaries, Sansar Infrastructure Private Limited and Star Vanijya Private Limited and Sunima Trading Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company . The Investment Business Division was demerged from Genus Power Infrastructures Limited into the Company and Yajur Commodities Limited merged with the Company.
