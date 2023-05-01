Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present before you the 24th Annual Report along with Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Financial Highlights

(Rs. in Lacs)

Particulars Current Year March 31, 2024 Previous Year March 31, 2023 Revenue 19.63 18.91 Total expenses 20.77 19.80 Profit/ (Loss) before Exceptional and Extraordinary items and Tax (1.10) (0.85) Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit/ (Loss) before Extraordinary items and Tax (1.10) (0.85) Extraordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Tax (1.10) (0.85) Tax Expenses 0.00 0.00 Profit/ (Loss) for the period (1.10) (0.85) Earnings per share (after extraordinary items) (Basic) (In Rs.) (0.01) (0.01) Earnings per share (after extraordinary items) (Diluted) (In Rs.) (0.01) (0.01)

Operations

The Company incurred a cash loss of Rs. 1.10 lacs in the financial year under review. The Company is optimistic of its business operations in the coming years through its continued strategic planning. Your Directors expect to minimize the losses in future through their efforts.

Reserves

During the Financial year 2023-24, the Company has proposed no amount transfer to reserves. Change in Nature of Business, If Any

During the financial year, there has been no change in the business of the Company or in the nature of business carried by the Company during the financial year under review.

Dividend

The Board of Directors does not recommend any dividend for the year.

Share Capital

The equity shares of the Company are being traded on BSE Limited. The paid up share capital as on March 31, 2024, was Rs. 398.53 Lacs consisting of 1,49,26,440 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each and 1,00,000 preference shares of Rs. 100 each. During the year, the Company has neither issued shares with differential voting rights nor sweat equity shares.

Finance

Cash and cash equivalents and bank balances other than cash and cash equivalent as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 2.46 Lacs and NIL respectively. The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters under strict monitoring.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees and Investments

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

The Company envisions becoming the leaders in all the areas of operations. Your Company is holding certain strategic investment, generally long term in nature and the board may evaluate further opportunities in this regard with a view to enhance value for the stakeholders of the Company.

Related Party Transactions

During the year, the Company has not entered into any contracts/arrangements/transactions which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on Material Related Party Transactions. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions can be accessed on the Companys website at the link www.genusprime.com.

Fixed Deposits

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

Report On Corporate Governance

Your Company upholds the standards of governance and is compliant with the Corporate Governance provisions as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our report on Corporate Governance forms part of this annual report and attached with this report. Certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary viz. M/s. Komal & Associates, Delhi confirming the compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is included as a part of this report.

Further, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report and CEO/CFO Certificate as prescribed under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are also presented in separate sections forming part of the Annual Report.

Code of Conduct

All board members and senior management personnel have affirmed compliance with the provisions of Code of Conduct of the Company on annual basis, pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2016. The Code of Conduct is also placed on Companys website www.genusprime.com.

Material Changes and Commitments, affecting the Financial Position of the Company between the end of the Financial Year and the Date of this Report

No other material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this Report, which affect the financial position of the Company.

Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company has three subsidiaries as on March 31, 2024 and it has published the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023-24 and the same forms part of the Annual report for the financial year commencing from the 1st day of April, 2023 and ending on the March 31, 2024 pursuant to the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2014 issued vide notification dated October 14, 2014. The consolidated financial statements presented by the Company include financial information of its subsidiaries ‘Sansar Infrastructure Private Limited, ‘Sunima Trading Private Limited and ‘Star Vanijya Private Limited prepared in compliance with the applicable Accounting Standards. Further, a statement containing salient features of the financial statement of our subsidiaries in the prescribed format Form AOC-1 is attached as Annexure A.

In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements and related information of the Company and audited accounts of the subsidiaries are available on the website of the Company at www.genusprime.com.

The Policy for determining material subsidiaries may be accessed on the Companys website at the link www.genusprime.com.

Risk Management and Internal Control Systems

The Company has laid down a procedure to inform Board members about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. The Board of Directors has framed the Risk Management Policy to anticipate and report potential risk in time and proper implementation of control to mitigate the negative impact of risk.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

Equal Opportunity and Prevention of Sexual Harrasment

The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all employees that is free from discrimination of any kind. It has provided equal opportunities of employment to all without regard to the nationality, religion, caste, colour, language, marital status and sex.

The Company has also framed policy on ‘Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the workplace. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land wherever we operate. There was no complaint related to sexual harassment during the Year 2024.

Compliance with Secretarial Standards and Indian Accounting Standards

The Board of Directors affirms that during the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government under Section 118(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. In the preparation of the Financial Statements, the Company has also applied the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

Transfer of Shares

As notified under Regulation 40(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, requests for effecting transfer, transmission or transposition of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialized form with a depository.

Prevention of Insider Trading

Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and to prevent Insiders from procuring, communicating, providing or allowing access to unpublished price sensitive information unless required for discharge of duties, the Company has formulated and adopted the code of conduct (“the Code”) for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders. The Company has received an affirmation for compliance with the Code, from all the designated persons as defined in the Code.

Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Amit Agarwal, (DIN: 00016133) Director of the Company, retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and he being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment. The brief resume of Director seeking appointment/reappointment is given in the Notice of the AGM.

During the year, Mr. Kamal Kant Agarwal (DIN: 01641506) and Mr. Dharma Chand Agarwal (DIN: 00014211) ceased to the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company due to completion of their second consecutive terms with effect from the close of business hours as on 31st March, 2024 and Mrs. Anu Sharma (DIN: 07301904) who was initially appointed as an Additional Director of the Company with effect from 01st April, 2024 has been appointed as the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with the approval of the shareholders of the Company through postal ballot process on 28th June, 2024.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been embedded in the business processes and continuous monitoring of the internal financial control systems by the internal auditors during the course of their audits. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board & to the Chairman & Managing Director.

Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Amit Agarwal, Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hukam Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Jeevan Kumar, Company Secretary of the Company are the Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Number of Board Meetings Held

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Board of Directors of the Company met 6 (Six) times on 26th May, 2023, 01st July, 2023, 09<sup>th August, 2023, 30th October, 2023, 31st January, 2024 and 30th March, 2024.

Further, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was also held on 14th February, 2024, where at the prescribed items enumerated under schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, were discussed.

Further, details of board meetings have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Committees of the Board

The Board has duly constituted the committees namely Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee to manage the work of the Board in effective manner and to deal with urgent or special issues/matters and in compliance with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

Board Evaluation

In line with the statutory requirements enshrined under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board carried out performance evaluation of itself, its committees, the Chairman and each of the other directors.

All the Directors and the Board as a whole and its committees were evaluated on the basis of framework adopted by the Board of the Company. The Board and the performance of committees was evaluated after taking inputs and recommendations from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the composition and structure, effectiveness, functioning, governance, level of engagement, contribution of time & efforts, independence of judgment etc.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the performance of specific duties, obligations and governance, level of engagement, independence of judgment and contribution of the individual director to the Board and committee meetings. The performance of the Independent Directors and Non-Independent Directors were evaluated separately.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive and Non-Executive Directors.

The details of programme for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, and related matters are uploaded on the website of the Company at the link www.genusprime.com.

Company Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes independence

The Company has adequate policy for appointment and remuneration of its Directors. The managing director, whole-time director/executive director are appointed taking into account their skills, knowledge, personal and professional ethics and does not appoint or continue the employment of any person as managing director or whole-time director/executive director who -

• is below the age of twenty-one years or has attained the age of seventy years;

• is an un-discharged insolvent or has at any time been adjudged as an insolvent;

• has at any time suspended payment to his creditors or makes, or has at any time made, a composition with them; or

• has at any time been convicted by a court of an offence and sentenced for a period of more than six months.

Their terms and conditions of such appointment and remuneration payable are approved by the Board of Directors at a meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders at the next general meeting of the Company and by the Central Government in case such appointment is at variance to the conditions specified in that Schedule. All the other provisions under section 196, 197 and rules as applicable of Companies Act, 2013 are considered for their appointment and remuneration.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the evaluation criteria for performance evaluation of independent directors. The performance evaluation of independent directors is done by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the director being evaluated). On the basis of the report of performance evaluation, it is determined whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director.

Directors Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Your Directors, hereby state and confirm that:

i. in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with the proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts are prepared on a ‘going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls in the Company that are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.

Auditors and Auditors Report (a.) Statutory Auditors

At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 29th September 2022, M/s Jethani & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 010749C) have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of 26th Annual General Meeting, at such remuneration as fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company.

(b.) Secretarial Audit

According to the provisions of section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit Report submitted by Company Secretary in Practice is enclosed as an Annexure-B of this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Further, Regulation 24(A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 states that every listed company and its material unlisted subsidiaries shall undertake Secretarial Audit. The Company has three material unlisted subsidiaries namely Sansar Infrastructure Private Limited, Star Vanijya Private Limited and Sunima Trading Private Limited. Therefore, in order to comply with this regulation, the Company has conducted Secretarial Audit of these three material subsidiaries also. The Secretarial Audit Reports submitted by Company Secretary in Practice are enclosed as an Annexure-B (i), (ii) and (iii) of this report. The Secretarial Audit Reports does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

(c.) Secretarial Compliance Report

In compliance of Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019; the annual secretarial compliance report issued by Company Secretary in Practice for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-C.

Corporate Social Responsibility

In terms of reference to Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013, the Company does not need to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Your Directors have immense pleasure in sharing that the Company has always been earnest for contributing towards the betterment of society. The Company strives to achieve a fine balance between social, environmental and economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.

Certificate of Non Disqualification of Directors

A certificate from M/s. Komal & Associates (Membership No. 11636, COP No. 17597), Practicing Company Secretary to the effect that none of the Directors of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of the Company by the Board/Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is attached at the end of this report.

Extract of Annual Return

As required under Section 92(3) and 134(3)(a) of the Act and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Annual Return in E-Form MGT -

7 is available on the website of the Company at the web link www.genusprime.com.

Listing of Shares

The shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited (BSE).

Conservation of Energy, Research and Development, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule

8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable as at present, your Company does not have any business operations.

Particulars of Employees and Other Related Disclosures

In terms of provision of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be furnished upon request. In terms of proviso to Section 136(1) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Report is being sent to the shareholders excluding the information as aforesaid. The said statement is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Group/Persons

Pursuant to an intimation received from the Promoters, the names of the Promoters and entities comprising “Group/Person” as defined under the Competition Act, 2002 are disclosed in the Annual Report as Annexure-D for the purpose of relevant SEBI provisions.

Whistle blower and Vigilance Mechanism

Your Company has formulated and implemented a ‘Whistle blower and Vigilance Policy with a view to provide a mechanism for directors and employees of the Company to approach the Vigilance Officer /Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Company. Under this mechanism, Whistleblower can report the concerns of unethical behavior, actual or suspected, fraud or

violation of the Companys code of conduct or ethics policy. Any actual or potential fraud or violation of the Companys Codes/Policies, howsoever insignificant or perceived as such, remains a matter of serious concern for the Company. The Company takes appropriate action against any Officer whose actions are found to violate the Code or any other policy of the Company, after giving him a reasonable opportunity of being heard. The Whistle blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at the link www.genusprime.com.

CEO And CFO Certification

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, the CEO and CFO certification is attached with the Annual Report. The Managing Director & CEO and the Chief Financial Officer also provide quarterly certification on financial results while placing the financial results before the Board in terms of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

Acknowledgement

The Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation to all the employees of the Company for their support given to the management of the Company. Your Directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on the Company.