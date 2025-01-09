Getalong Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
1.83
1.83
1.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.99
7.39
6.8
1.61
Net Worth
9.99
9.22
8.63
2.69
Minority Interest
Debt
1.71
9.37
2.12
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.72
18.61
10.75
2.75
Fixed Assets
4.3
3.34
2.79
0.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.38
1.71
2.74
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.08
0.08
0
Networking Capital
2.98
13.44
4.92
1.75
Inventories
0
0
0.42
1.94
Inventory Days
11.3
Sundry Debtors
0.31
9.71
42.26
46.24
Debtor Days
269.42
Other Current Assets
4.13
6.68
8.29
4.32
Sundry Creditors
-1.31
-1.84
-45.57
-50.19
Creditor Days
292.43
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-1.11
-0.47
-0.56
Cash
0.01
0.05
0.21
0.55
Total Assets
11.72
18.62
10.74
2.76
No Record Found
