Getalong Enterprise Ltd Balance Sheet

49.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

1.83

1.83

1.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.99

7.39

6.8

1.61

Net Worth

9.99

9.22

8.63

2.69

Minority Interest

Debt

1.71

9.37

2.12

0.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.72

18.61

10.75

2.75

Fixed Assets

4.3

3.34

2.79

0.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.38

1.71

2.74

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.08

0.08

0

Networking Capital

2.98

13.44

4.92

1.75

Inventories

0

0

0.42

1.94

Inventory Days

11.3

Sundry Debtors

0.31

9.71

42.26

46.24

Debtor Days

269.42

Other Current Assets

4.13

6.68

8.29

4.32

Sundry Creditors

-1.31

-1.84

-45.57

-50.19

Creditor Days

292.43

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-1.11

-0.47

-0.56

Cash

0.01

0.05

0.21

0.55

Total Assets

11.72

18.62

10.74

2.76

