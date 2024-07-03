Getalong Enterprise Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
51.03
39.02
61
47.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.03
39.02
61
47.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.7
8.23
2.34
3.77
Total Income
53.73
47.25
63.34
51.4
Total Expenditure
55.49
47.54
64.45
48.23
PBIDT
-1.76
-0.29
-1.11
3.17
Interest
0.1
0.09
0.08
0
PBDT
-1.86
-0.39
-1.19
3.17
Depreciation
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.06
0.88
-0.2
0.8
Deferred Tax
-0.59
0.02
-0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.22
-1.28
-0.92
2.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.21
-1.28
-0.92
2.37
Extra-ordinary Items
-2.39
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.18
-1.28
-0.92
2.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.65
-7
-5.01
21.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.44
-0.74
-1.81
6.65
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2.39
-3.28
-1.5
4.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.