Getalong Enterprise Ltd Half Yearly Results

50.2
(-0.04%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022Sept-2021

Gross Sales

51.03

39.02

61

47.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.03

39.02

61

47.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.7

8.23

2.34

3.77

Total Income

53.73

47.25

63.34

51.4

Total Expenditure

55.49

47.54

64.45

48.23

PBIDT

-1.76

-0.29

-1.11

3.17

Interest

0.1

0.09

0.08

0

PBDT

-1.86

-0.39

-1.19

3.17

Depreciation

0.01

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.06

0.88

-0.2

0.8

Deferred Tax

-0.59

0.02

-0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.22

-1.28

-0.92

2.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.21

-1.28

-0.92

2.37

Extra-ordinary Items

-2.39

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.18

-1.28

-0.92

2.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.65

-7

-5.01

21.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.44

-0.74

-1.81

6.65

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2.39

-3.28

-1.5

4.97

