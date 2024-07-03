Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹50.2
Prev. Close₹50.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.51
Day's High₹50.2
Day's Low₹50.2
52 Week's High₹53.3
52 Week's Low₹18.96
Book Value₹4.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)100.4
P/E79.68
EPS0.63
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2
1.83
1.83
1.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.99
7.39
6.8
1.61
Net Worth
9.99
9.22
8.63
2.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
62.64
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-63.61
As % of sales
101.55
Employee costs
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
1.14
Depreciation
0
Tax paid
-0.28
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
70.02
108.63
65.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.02
108.63
65.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.61
6.11
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sweety Rahul Jain
Non Executive Director
Payal Vikram Jain
Independent Director
Yash Bharat Mandlesha
Independent Director
Mansi Ajit Pandya
Managing Director
HARSHA VIKRAM JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yesha Bhupendra Hemani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Getalong Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Getalong Enterprise Limited was incorporated as Getalong Enterrprise Private Limited on 29 July, 2020. Thereafter, pursuant to the conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Getalong Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company has a diversified product portfolio mainly operating in three key segments which includes - Textiles, Gold Bullion and Female Care Products. Under the Textiles division, the company is engaged in to exports of readymade garments to African continent and Middle East countries. Under the Gold Bullion division, the Company purchases old gold / ornaments from retail customers / vendors. The procured old gold is then refined and converted into gold bars of various weight and composition. The third business vertical of the company is Female Hygiene Care products. The Company is into wholesale buying of Female Care Products like sanitary napkins, panty liners etc. These products are repacked, marketed and branded under the companys own brand name and then sold in the market on retail basis. The Company is also in the process of adding new products under the female hygiene care segment. The Company is also into various types of Management Consultancy and IT support services for various entities.During the month of September 2021, the Company raised capital from public through IPO by issuing 750000 E
Read More
The Getalong Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is ₹100.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is 79.68 and 10.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Getalong Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is ₹18.96 and ₹53.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Getalong Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.61%, 3 Years at 91.93%, 1 Year at 148.51%, 6 Month at 162.83%, 3 Month at 17.56% and 1 Month at 14.35%.
