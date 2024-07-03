Summary

Getalong Enterprise Limited was incorporated as Getalong Enterrprise Private Limited on 29 July, 2020. Thereafter, pursuant to the conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Getalong Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company has a diversified product portfolio mainly operating in three key segments which includes - Textiles, Gold Bullion and Female Care Products. Under the Textiles division, the company is engaged in to exports of readymade garments to African continent and Middle East countries. Under the Gold Bullion division, the Company purchases old gold / ornaments from retail customers / vendors. The procured old gold is then refined and converted into gold bars of various weight and composition. The third business vertical of the company is Female Hygiene Care products. The Company is into wholesale buying of Female Care Products like sanitary napkins, panty liners etc. These products are repacked, marketed and branded under the companys own brand name and then sold in the market on retail basis. The Company is also in the process of adding new products under the female hygiene care segment. The Company is also into various types of Management Consultancy and IT support services for various entities.During the month of September 2021, the Company raised capital from public through IPO by issuing 750000 E

