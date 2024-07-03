iifl-logo-icon 1
Getalong Enterprise Ltd Share Price

50.2
(-0.04%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.2
  • Day's High50.2
  • 52 Wk High53.3
  • Prev. Close50.22
  • Day's Low50.2
  • 52 Wk Low 18.96
  • Turnover (lac)2.51
  • P/E79.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.99
  • EPS0.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)100.4
  • Div. Yield0
Getalong Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

50.2

Prev. Close

50.22

Turnover(Lac.)

2.51

Day's High

50.2

Day's Low

50.2

52 Week's High

53.3

52 Week's Low

18.96

Book Value

4.99

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

100.4

P/E

79.68

EPS

0.63

Divi. Yield

0

Getalong Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Getalong Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Getalong Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.84%

Non-Promoter- 47.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Getalong Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2

1.83

1.83

1.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.99

7.39

6.8

1.61

Net Worth

9.99

9.22

8.63

2.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

62.64

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-63.61

As % of sales

101.55

Employee costs

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

1.14

Depreciation

0

Tax paid

-0.28

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

70.02

108.63

65.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.02

108.63

65.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.61

6.11

1.24

Getalong Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Getalong Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sweety Rahul Jain

Non Executive Director

Payal Vikram Jain

Independent Director

Yash Bharat Mandlesha

Independent Director

Mansi Ajit Pandya

Managing Director

HARSHA VIKRAM JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yesha Bhupendra Hemani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Getalong Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Getalong Enterprise Limited was incorporated as Getalong Enterrprise Private Limited on 29 July, 2020. Thereafter, pursuant to the conversion of the Company to a Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to Getalong Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 12, 2021 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company has a diversified product portfolio mainly operating in three key segments which includes - Textiles, Gold Bullion and Female Care Products. Under the Textiles division, the company is engaged in to exports of readymade garments to African continent and Middle East countries. Under the Gold Bullion division, the Company purchases old gold / ornaments from retail customers / vendors. The procured old gold is then refined and converted into gold bars of various weight and composition. The third business vertical of the company is Female Hygiene Care products. The Company is into wholesale buying of Female Care Products like sanitary napkins, panty liners etc. These products are repacked, marketed and branded under the companys own brand name and then sold in the market on retail basis. The Company is also in the process of adding new products under the female hygiene care segment. The Company is also into various types of Management Consultancy and IT support services for various entities.During the month of September 2021, the Company raised capital from public through IPO by issuing 750000 E
Company FAQs

What is the Getalong Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Getalong Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹50.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Getalong Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is ₹100.40 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Getalong Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is 79.68 and 10.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Getalong Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Getalong Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is ₹18.96 and ₹53.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Getalong Enterprise Ltd?

Getalong Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.61%, 3 Years at 91.93%, 1 Year at 148.51%, 6 Month at 162.83%, 3 Month at 17.56% and 1 Month at 14.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Getalong Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Getalong Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.16 %

