Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Considered and approved the Notice of 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 to be held on Friday, 13 December, 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company at Office No. 307-308, Yogeshwar, 135/139, Kazi Sayed Street, Masjid Bunder West, Mumbai 400003. Intimation of 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is to be held on Friday, 13th December, 2024 at 02.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company at Office No. 307-308, Yogeshwar, 135/139, Kazi Sayed Street, Masjid Bunder West, Mumbai 400003. Revised Intimation for 01st EGM of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 as in the earlier covering letter the time of the meeting was stated incorrect. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024) Outcome and Proceedings of 01st EGM for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024)