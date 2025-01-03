iifl-logo-icon 1
Getalong Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.2
(-0.04%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

62.64

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-63.61

As % of sales

101.55

Employee costs

-0.06

As % of sales

0.1

Other costs

-1.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.66

Operating profit

-2.7

OPM

-4.31

Depreciation

0

Interest expense

0

Other income

3.85

Profit before tax

1.14

Taxes

-0.28

Tax rate

-25.17

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

0.85

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

0.85

yoy growth (%)

NPM

1.37

