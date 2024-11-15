iifl-logo-icon 1
Getalong Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

49.2
(-1.99%)
Jan 9, 2025

Getalong Enterp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Getalong Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Getalong Enterprise Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Friday 15th November 2024 at Registered Office of the Company at Office No. 307-308 Yogeshwar 135/139 Kazi Sayed Street Masjid Bunder West Mumbai - 400003 to transact the following business(es) - 1. To consider proposal for increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company; 2. To consider a proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up. 3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company. 4. Any other Business matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting The Company on 15th November, 2024 had inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores Only), divided into 20,00,000 (Twenty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 3,00,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Only), divided into 30,00,000 (Thirty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Interim Dividend & Half Yearly Results 1. Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company at its Board Meeting held today on 21st October, 2024 at 03.30 p.m. has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in terms of Reg. 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. The Board of Directors discussed about the agenda of Interim Dividend Declaration and decided to defer the same as presently the Company intends to invest its resources in development of new business as ERI (E-Return Intermediary) and thus the same was not approved in the Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Getalong Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to adopt and approve the notice of 04th Annual General Meeting for the F.Y. 2023-24; finalize the date of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming AGM; finalize date venue and time for the said AGM; consider and approve Directors Report for the year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter with permission of Chair. In the meeting held on 29.07.2024 the Board approved the following business : Adopted and approved the Notice of 04th Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Directors Report for the F.y. 2023-2024; Approved of Annual General Meeting Notice and Annual Report for F.y. 2023-2024.Approved and decided Date, Time and Venue for Conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company for FY 2023-2024: Date : 21st August, 2024 Time: 02.30 P.M. Venue: Registered Office Address of the Company i.e. Office No. 307-308, Yogeshwar, 135/139, Kazi Sayed Street, Masjid Bunder West, Mumbai - 400003. Finalized the date of book closure from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and cut-off date for the purpose of forthcoming 04th Annual General Meeting. Appointed M/s. M.D. Parmar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for forthcoming Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) In Compliance with the provisions of listing regulations we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29th July, 2024 has decided that the Register of Members and Share transfer book of the company shall remain closed from Wednesday 14th August, 2024 to Wednesday 21st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Getalong Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 22nd May 2024 at the registered office address at 04.30 p.m. to consider and approve audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

