In the meeting held on 29.07.2024 the Board approved the following business : Adopted and approved the Notice of 04th Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Directors Report for the F.y. 2023-2024; Approved of Annual General Meeting Notice and Annual Report for F.y. 2023-2024.Approved and decided Date, Time and Venue for Conducting Annual General Meeting of the Company for FY 2023-2024: Date : 21st August, 2024 Time: 02.30 P.M. Venue: Registered Office Address of the Company i.e. Office No. 307-308, Yogeshwar, 135/139, Kazi Sayed Street, Masjid Bunder West, Mumbai - 400003. Finalized the date of book closure from Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024 (both days inclusive) and cut-off date for the purpose of forthcoming 04th Annual General Meeting. Appointed M/s. M.D. Parmar & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as Scrutinizer for forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Outcome and Proceedings of 04th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the details of voting results transacted at the 04th Annual General Meeting held on 21st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)