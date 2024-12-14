Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To sub-divide/split 1 (One) Equity shares of the Company of Rs.10/- each, fully paid-up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each, fully paid-up by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the members of the Company. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 are as attached herewith in Annexure - A & B. Intimation of Record Date as per Regulation 42 of SBEI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of sub-division/split of equity shares. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GETALONG ENTERPRISE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Subd-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GETALONG ENTERPRISE LTD (543372) RECORD DATE 02.01.2025 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/01/2025 DR-790/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0H1201012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.12.2024) In-continuation to Exchange Notice no. 20241217-53 dated December 17, 2024, Trading Members are requested to take Note of the Change in the Market Lot of GETALONG ENTERPRISE LTD (543372) pursuant to the Stock Split of Equity Shares of the Company as given below, which will be effective from Thursday, January 02, 2025:- Scrip Code 543372 Scrip Name GETALONG ENTERPRISE LTD Current Market Lot 500 Revised Market Lot 5000 Trading Members are requested to take note of the same. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.12.2024) New ISIN : INE0H1201020 Source : NSDL (30.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241217-53 dated December 17, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code GETALONG ENTERPRISE LTD (543372) New ISIN No. INE0H1201020 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-01-2024 (DR- 790/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.12.2024)