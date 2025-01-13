Gini Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.04
36.92
36.44
35.27
Net Worth
47.63
42.51
42.03
40.86
Minority Interest
Debt
8.71
8.48
8.53
5.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.41
1.62
1.61
1.72
Total Liabilities
57.75
52.61
52.17
47.6
Fixed Assets
11.74
12.45
13.22
11.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.33
24.28
25.03
12.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.62
15.84
13.88
23.76
Inventories
6.29
7.26
6.1
3.5
Inventory Days
76.01
Sundry Debtors
4.7
8.22
6.96
4.73
Debtor Days
102.72
Other Current Assets
10.34
8.82
8.49
20
Sundry Creditors
-4.3
-6.19
-5.97
-2.63
Creditor Days
57.11
Other Current Liabilities
-2.41
-2.27
-1.7
-1.84
Cash
0.07
0.04
0.04
0.4
Total Assets
57.76
52.61
52.17
47.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.