Gini Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.79
2.05
2.86
3.04
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.19
-0.97
-0.96
Tax paid
0.23
-0.17
-0.72
-0.66
Working capital
-0.49
-0.87
-3.12
9.58
Other operating items
Operating
-2.24
-0.18
-1.94
10.99
Capital expenditure
0.02
3.29
-0.15
-0.07
Free cash flow
-2.22
3.1
-2.09
10.92
Equity raised
70.84
61.48
53.12
48.74
Investing
0.76
3.19
-0.49
7.6
Financing
7.04
7.06
15.2
12.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0.27
0.27
Net in cash
76.41
74.83
66.01
80.23
