Gini Silk Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.79

2.05

2.86

3.04

Depreciation

-1.19

-1.19

-0.97

-0.96

Tax paid

0.23

-0.17

-0.72

-0.66

Working capital

-0.49

-0.87

-3.12

9.58

Other operating items

Operating

-2.24

-0.18

-1.94

10.99

Capital expenditure

0.02

3.29

-0.15

-0.07

Free cash flow

-2.22

3.1

-2.09

10.92

Equity raised

70.84

61.48

53.12

48.74

Investing

0.76

3.19

-0.49

7.6

Financing

7.04

7.06

15.2

12.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0.27

0.27

Net in cash

76.41

74.83

66.01

80.23

