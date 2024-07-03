Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹129.95
Prev. Close₹129.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.92
Day's High₹129.95
Day's Low₹103.6
52 Week's High₹165.2
52 Week's Low₹63.63
Book Value₹87.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.81
P/E34.8
EPS3.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.04
36.92
36.44
35.27
Net Worth
47.63
42.51
42.03
40.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.8
36.2
39.42
39.11
yoy growth (%)
-53.57
-8.17
0.79
-4.01
Raw materials
-5.84
-11.03
-16.19
-17.94
As % of sales
34.76
30.48
41.07
45.86
Employee costs
-2.99
-4.38
-4.08
-3.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.79
2.05
2.86
3.04
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.19
-0.97
-0.96
Tax paid
0.23
-0.17
-0.72
-0.66
Working capital
-0.49
-0.87
-3.12
9.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.57
-8.17
0.79
-4.01
Op profit growth
-162.97
-26.85
-9.47
-19.85
EBIT growth
-117.69
-35.09
-16.64
-5.15
Net profit growth
-129.89
-12.5
-9.81
31.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Deepak Harlalka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Gaggar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anjali Deepak Harlalka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchir Jalan
Executive Director
Pranav Deepak Harlalka
Additional Director
Ramakant Gaggar
Independent Director
Ajay Beniprasad Jajodia
Reports by Gini Silk Mills Ltd
Summary
Gini Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in Apr.81 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.95. It was promoted by Vishwanath Harlalka and Deeak Harlalka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Shirting and Suiting with reputed brand GINI and processing fabric on jobwork basis.From 1981 to 1988, the Company was running a process house at Andheri, Mumbai, belonging to their group concern. Engaged in manufacturing polyester shirting fabrics, it set up a Weaving Unit at Kandivli in 1985.The Company was depending heavily on outside processors for processing grey fabrics where both the delivery schedules and the quality was not maintained and in order to overcome these problems under such circumstances, during the year 1995-96, it set up a process house at Tarapur with an annual capacity of 150 lac mtrs p.a to process top dyed, piece dyed and printing of fabrics. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project and to meet the margin for the enhanced working capital requirements.Later on, the Company set up a designing studio that came up with the latest fashion trends and designs using modern CAD technology. Their weaving machines at Gini including high speed Rapier Loom Technology is imported straight from Belgium which consist of 16 shaft dobby manufacturing with 6 different colour insertions in the weft.Apart from this, the Gini Process House in Tarapur processes fabrics with help of Schreiner Calendar
The Gini Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is ₹63.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is 34.8 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gini Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is ₹63.63 and ₹165.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gini Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.43%, 3 Years at 39.44%, 1 Year at 60.07%, 6 Month at -13.47%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 14.46%.
