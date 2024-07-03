iifl-logo-icon 1
Gini Silk Mills Ltd Share Price

114.15
(-11.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open129.95
  • Day's High129.95
  • 52 Wk High165.2
  • Prev. Close129.45
  • Day's Low103.6
  • 52 Wk Low 63.63
  • Turnover (lac)5.92
  • P/E34.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.67
  • EPS3.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gini Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

129.95

Prev. Close

129.45

Turnover(Lac.)

5.92

Day's High

129.95

Day's Low

103.6

52 Week's High

165.2

52 Week's Low

63.63

Book Value

87.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.81

P/E

34.8

EPS

3.72

Divi. Yield

0

Gini Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gini Silk Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gini Silk Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 25.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gini Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.04

36.92

36.44

35.27

Net Worth

47.63

42.51

42.03

40.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.8

36.2

39.42

39.11

yoy growth (%)

-53.57

-8.17

0.79

-4.01

Raw materials

-5.84

-11.03

-16.19

-17.94

As % of sales

34.76

30.48

41.07

45.86

Employee costs

-2.99

-4.38

-4.08

-3.68

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.79

2.05

2.86

3.04

Depreciation

-1.19

-1.19

-0.97

-0.96

Tax paid

0.23

-0.17

-0.72

-0.66

Working capital

-0.49

-0.87

-3.12

9.58

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.57

-8.17

0.79

-4.01

Op profit growth

-162.97

-26.85

-9.47

-19.85

EBIT growth

-117.69

-35.09

-16.64

-5.15

Net profit growth

-129.89

-12.5

-9.81

31.9

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gini Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gini Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Deepak Harlalka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Gaggar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anjali Deepak Harlalka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchir Jalan

Executive Director

Pranav Deepak Harlalka

Additional Director

Ramakant Gaggar

Independent Director

Ajay Beniprasad Jajodia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gini Silk Mills Ltd

Summary

Gini Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in Apr.81 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.95. It was promoted by Vishwanath Harlalka and Deeak Harlalka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Shirting and Suiting with reputed brand GINI and processing fabric on jobwork basis.From 1981 to 1988, the Company was running a process house at Andheri, Mumbai, belonging to their group concern. Engaged in manufacturing polyester shirting fabrics, it set up a Weaving Unit at Kandivli in 1985.The Company was depending heavily on outside processors for processing grey fabrics where both the delivery schedules and the quality was not maintained and in order to overcome these problems under such circumstances, during the year 1995-96, it set up a process house at Tarapur with an annual capacity of 150 lac mtrs p.a to process top dyed, piece dyed and printing of fabrics. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project and to meet the margin for the enhanced working capital requirements.Later on, the Company set up a designing studio that came up with the latest fashion trends and designs using modern CAD technology. Their weaving machines at Gini including high speed Rapier Loom Technology is imported straight from Belgium which consist of 16 shaft dobby manufacturing with 6 different colour insertions in the weft.Apart from this, the Gini Process House in Tarapur processes fabrics with help of Schreiner Calendar
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gini Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Gini Silk Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹114.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is ₹63.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gini Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is 34.8 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gini Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is ₹63.63 and ₹165.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gini Silk Mills Ltd?

Gini Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.43%, 3 Years at 39.44%, 1 Year at 60.07%, 6 Month at -13.47%, 3 Month at 17.20% and 1 Month at 14.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gini Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gini Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gini Silk Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

