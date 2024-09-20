|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|AGM 20/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Friday, September 20, 2024. The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 12:10 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
