|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
16.8
36.2
39.42
39.11
yoy growth (%)
-53.57
-8.17
0.79
-4.01
Raw materials
-5.84
-11.03
-16.19
-17.94
As % of sales
34.76
30.48
41.07
45.86
Employee costs
-2.99
-4.38
-4.08
-3.68
As % of sales
17.84
12.1
10.37
9.43
Other costs
-9.36
-18.55
-16.1
-14.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
55.71
51.26
40.84
36.12
Operating profit
-1.4
2.22
3.03
3.35
OPM
-8.33
6.14
7.7
8.58
Depreciation
-1.19
-1.19
-0.97
-0.96
Interest expense
-0.36
-0.38
-0.89
-1.48
Other income
2.15
1.41
1.7
2.13
Profit before tax
-0.79
2.05
2.86
3.04
Taxes
0.23
-0.17
-0.72
-0.66
Tax rate
-29.18
-8.7
-25.18
-21.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.56
1.87
2.14
2.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.56
1.87
2.14
2.38
yoy growth (%)
-129.89
-12.5
-9.81
31.9
NPM
-3.34
5.18
5.44
6.08
