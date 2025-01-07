iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gini Silk Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

117.95
(3.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gini Silk Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

16.8

36.2

39.42

39.11

yoy growth (%)

-53.57

-8.17

0.79

-4.01

Raw materials

-5.84

-11.03

-16.19

-17.94

As % of sales

34.76

30.48

41.07

45.86

Employee costs

-2.99

-4.38

-4.08

-3.68

As % of sales

17.84

12.1

10.37

9.43

Other costs

-9.36

-18.55

-16.1

-14.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

55.71

51.26

40.84

36.12

Operating profit

-1.4

2.22

3.03

3.35

OPM

-8.33

6.14

7.7

8.58

Depreciation

-1.19

-1.19

-0.97

-0.96

Interest expense

-0.36

-0.38

-0.89

-1.48

Other income

2.15

1.41

1.7

2.13

Profit before tax

-0.79

2.05

2.86

3.04

Taxes

0.23

-0.17

-0.72

-0.66

Tax rate

-29.18

-8.7

-25.18

-21.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.56

1.87

2.14

2.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.56

1.87

2.14

2.38

yoy growth (%)

-129.89

-12.5

-9.81

31.9

NPM

-3.34

5.18

5.44

6.08

Gini Silk Mills : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gini Silk Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.