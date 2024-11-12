Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GINI SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors thereon. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the registered office wherein the following decision was taken: 1. Adoption of Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:15 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Friday, September 27, 2024, considered and approved the following items: 1. To take note of cessation of Mr. Pankajkumar Agarwal (DIN: 01115660) due to completion of second term of 5 (Five) years as an Independent Director, w.e.f. September 26, 2024. 2. Change in composition of Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration committee w.e.f. September 27, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:45 P.M.

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

This is to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. wherein the decisions were taken as per the enclosed pdf. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

GINI SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors thereon. This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company wherein the following decisions were taken: 1. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 2. Appointment of Mr. Ajay Beniprasad Jajodia (DIN: 00726322), as an Additional Director of the Company in Independent capacity 3. To take note of Cessation of Mr. Suresh Gaggar (DIN: 00599561), as an Independent director of the company.4. Change in Composition of the Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee. 5. To consider and adopt the amended Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Board Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 28 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 413, Jogani Industrial Estate, Opp. Kasturba -Hospital, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400011 wherein the following decision was taken: 1. Re-appointment of Mr. Deepak Vishwanath Harlalka (DIN: 00170335), as the Managing Director of the Company for the period of 3 (three) years with effect from July 01, 2024 subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

GINI SILK MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report of the statutory auditors thereon. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of newspaper publications of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 in the following newspapers: 1. The Free Press Journal dated May 31, 2024 (English) 2. Nav Shakti dated May 31, 2024 (Marathi) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) This is to inform the Exchange that pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, at the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 413, Jogani Industrial Estate, Opp. Kasturba -Hospital, J. R. Boricha Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai- 400011 the following decisions were taken: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Appointment of M/s. Sandeep Dar & Co. as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. Salgia & Co. as an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024