Gini Silk Mills Ltd Summary

Gini Silk Mills Ltd was incorporated in Apr.81 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Jul.95. It was promoted by Vishwanath Harlalka and Deeak Harlalka. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Shirting and Suiting with reputed brand GINI and processing fabric on jobwork basis.From 1981 to 1988, the Company was running a process house at Andheri, Mumbai, belonging to their group concern. Engaged in manufacturing polyester shirting fabrics, it set up a Weaving Unit at Kandivli in 1985.The Company was depending heavily on outside processors for processing grey fabrics where both the delivery schedules and the quality was not maintained and in order to overcome these problems under such circumstances, during the year 1995-96, it set up a process house at Tarapur with an annual capacity of 150 lac mtrs p.a to process top dyed, piece dyed and printing of fabrics. It came out with a public issue in Mar.96 to part-finance its project and to meet the margin for the enhanced working capital requirements.Later on, the Company set up a designing studio that came up with the latest fashion trends and designs using modern CAD technology. Their weaving machines at Gini including high speed Rapier Loom Technology is imported straight from Belgium which consist of 16 shaft dobby manufacturing with 6 different colour insertions in the weft.Apart from this, the Gini Process House in Tarapur processes fabrics with help of Schreiner Calendar and Paper Finish machines along with machines that achieve mercerizing, carbon finish and sanforising finish.