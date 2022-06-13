Globus Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.77
12.77
12.77
12.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.78
-9.69
-12.86
-12.67
Net Worth
-1.01
3.08
-0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
3.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.01
3.08
-0.08
3.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
1.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
4.03
0.48
2.01
Networking Capital
-1.01
-0.96
-0.58
0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.43
0.46
0.51
0.81
Debtor Days
1,48,06,603.77
22,34,693.87
3,692.28
Other Current Assets
0.24
0.23
0.3
0.59
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
45.58
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-1.66
-1.39
-1.11
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-1
3.08
-0.07
3.71
No Record Found
