iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globus Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

0.35
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:15:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.77

12.77

12.77

12.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.78

-9.69

-12.86

-12.67

Net Worth

-1.01

3.08

-0.08

0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

3.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.01

3.08

-0.08

3.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

1.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

4.03

0.48

2.01

Networking Capital

-1.01

-0.96

-0.58

0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.43

0.46

0.51

0.81

Debtor Days

1,48,06,603.77

22,34,693.87

3,692.28

Other Current Assets

0.24

0.23

0.3

0.59

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

45.58

Other Current Liabilities

-1.68

-1.66

-1.39

-1.11

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

-1

3.08

-0.07

3.71

Globus Corporation Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Globus Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.