SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹0.36
Prev. Close₹0.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.36
Day's Low₹0.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.16
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
12.77
12.77
12.77
12.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.78
-9.69
-12.86
-12.67
Net Worth
-1.01
3.08
-0.08
0.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.06
8.33
0.08
0
yoy growth (%)
-87.27
-99.89
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.17
-0.1
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.19
-0.81
-0.68
Depreciation
0
0
-0.28
-0.28
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
-0.08
Working capital
-0.08
-0.66
-0.31
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-87.27
-99.89
0
-100
Op profit growth
-93.36
64.3
-3.07
-85.55
EBIT growth
-69.42
-76.87
19.11
-81.84
Net profit growth
-69.65
-77.96
12.86
-79.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra C Shah
Company Secretary
Nisha Goel
Addtnl Independent Director
Prashant Jairam Jakhal
Addtnl Independent Director
Harsha Mohan Bukelia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Globus Corporation Ltd
Summary
Globus Corpooration Limited engages in manufacturing and trading power conductor cables in India. It offers aluminum conductor and steel reinforced products, including aluminum, copper, G. I., and S.S. wires; copper, M. S., and steel rods; electric items; G P. and H. R. sheets; and P.V.C. wrappers. The companys manufacturing facility is located at 102-A, SVCI, Estate, IDA Bolaram, Medak District (Andhra Pradesh). The company is based in Mumbai, India.The company operations are broad bifurcated into two segments -- manufacturing and trading. The manufacturing segment comprise production of power conductors and cables whereas trading involves production of electrical and electronics and wire and cables.Globus Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1999. The company was formerly known as Karuna Cables Limited and changed its name to Globus Corpooration Limited in July 2009. The shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
