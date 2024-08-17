iifl-logo-icon 1
Globus Corporation Ltd Share Price

0.35
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:15:55 PM

Globus Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

0.36

Prev. Close

0.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.36

Day's Low

0.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.16

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Globus Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Globus Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Globus Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.84%

Non-Promoter- 82.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 82.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Globus Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

12.77

12.77

12.77

12.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.78

-9.69

-12.86

-12.67

Net Worth

-1.01

3.08

-0.08

0.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.06

8.33

0.08

0

yoy growth (%)

-87.27

-99.89

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.17

-0.1

-0.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.19

-0.81

-0.68

Depreciation

0

0

-0.28

-0.28

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

-0.08

Working capital

-0.08

-0.66

-0.31

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.27

-99.89

0

-100

Op profit growth

-93.36

64.3

-3.07

-85.55

EBIT growth

-69.42

-76.87

19.11

-81.84

Net profit growth

-69.65

-77.96

12.86

-79.74

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Globus Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Globus Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra C Shah

Company Secretary

Nisha Goel

Addtnl Independent Director

Prashant Jairam Jakhal

Addtnl Independent Director

Harsha Mohan Bukelia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globus Corporation Ltd

Summary

Globus Corpooration Limited engages in manufacturing and trading power conductor cables in India. It offers aluminum conductor and steel reinforced products, including aluminum, copper, G. I., and S.S. wires; copper, M. S., and steel rods; electric items; G P. and H. R. sheets; and P.V.C. wrappers. The companys manufacturing facility is located at 102-A, SVCI, Estate, IDA Bolaram, Medak District (Andhra Pradesh). The company is based in Mumbai, India.The company operations are broad bifurcated into two segments -- manufacturing and trading. The manufacturing segment comprise production of power conductors and cables whereas trading involves production of electrical and electronics and wire and cables.Globus Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1999. The company was formerly known as Karuna Cables Limited and changed its name to Globus Corpooration Limited in July 2009. The shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
