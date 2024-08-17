Globus Corporation Ltd Summary

Globus Corpooration Limited engages in manufacturing and trading power conductor cables in India. It offers aluminum conductor and steel reinforced products, including aluminum, copper, G. I., and S.S. wires; copper, M. S., and steel rods; electric items; G P. and H. R. sheets; and P.V.C. wrappers. The companys manufacturing facility is located at 102-A, SVCI, Estate, IDA Bolaram, Medak District (Andhra Pradesh). The company is based in Mumbai, India.The company operations are broad bifurcated into two segments -- manufacturing and trading. The manufacturing segment comprise production of power conductors and cables whereas trading involves production of electrical and electronics and wire and cables.Globus Corporation Ltd was established in the year 1999. The company was formerly known as Karuna Cables Limited and changed its name to Globus Corpooration Limited in July 2009. The shares of the company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.